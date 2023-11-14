The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the preliminary nominees for the various women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023.

Unlike the men where Nigeria had only two nominations, the Super Falcons have at least one nomination across all the categories except in two categories tied to club football.

Shinning Ladies

Leading the list of nominees is Asisat Oshoala who is gunning for an astonishing sixth CAF Woman Player of the Year award.

Also, in the running for the CAF Woman Player of the Year award are goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC) Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria, Benfica), and Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria, Alaves/Pachuca).

Others are Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid), Toni Payne (Nigeria, Sevilla) and Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres/Racing Louisville) who are all shortlisted for the most prestigious individual award on the continent in women’s football

Three Nigerians, Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers), Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens) and Oluwatosin Demehin (Nigeria, Stade Reims) were shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year Award.

In the newly introduced Goalkeeper of the Year category, Nnadozie is among the shortlisted shot-stoppers.

Super Falcons Coach, Randy Wladrum, is among the managers pencilled for the Coach of the Year award while Nigeria is equally in the run for the national team of the year.

As stated on Wednesday, the winner of each category will be decided after votes from a voting panel with the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from member associations, head coaches and captains of member associations and clubs involved at the group stages of the Interclub competitions.

The Awards Gala will be graced by African football’s crème de la crème on 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Women)

1. Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

2. Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldnes)

3. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Wuhan Jiangda)

5. Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)

6. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

7. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

8. Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco, AS FAR/Al Ahli)

9. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

10. Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fenerbahce)

11. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

12. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

13. Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria, Benfica)

14. Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria, Alaves/Pachuca)

15. Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)

16. Toni Payne (Nigeria, Sevilla)

17. Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres/Racing Louisville)

18. Ndeye Awa Diakhaté (Senegal, Olympique de Marseille)

19. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

20. Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

21. Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Juarez/Monterrey)

22. Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Glasgow City)

23. Refiloe Jane (South Africa, Sassuolo)

24. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

25. Afi Sabine Woedikou (Togo, Strasbourg/Nantes)

26. Sabrina Ellouzi (Tunisia, Excelsior)

27. Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Kampala Queens)

28. Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

29. Grace Chanda (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

30. Rachael Kundananji (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

1. Ange Bawou (Cameroon, Bayelsa Queens/ BIIK-Shymkent)

2. Dolores Hernandez Masongo (Equatorial Guinea, Huracanes)

3. Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

4. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

5. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

6. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

7. Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW)

8. Najiat Abass Idrisa (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

9. Catherine Musonda (Zambia, Tomiris Turan)

10. Cynthia Shongwe (Zimbabwe, Harare City)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

1. Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

2. N’Guessan Nadege Koffi (Cote d’Ivoire, SC Casablanca)

3. Elena Oyana (Equatorial Guinea, Huracanes)

4. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

5. Tracy Twum (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

6. Oumou Kone (Mali, AS Mande)

7. Aziza Rabbah (Morocco, AS FAR)

8. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

9. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

10. Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

1. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

2. Mary Amponsah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

3. Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

4. Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

5. Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

6. Oluwatosin Demehin (Nigeria, Stade Reims)

7. Hapsatou Malado Diallo (Senegal, USPA/Eibar)

8. Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

9. Winifreda Gerald (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

10. Fauzia Najjemba (Uganda, Dynamo Moscow)

Coach of the Year (Women)

1. Nana Joe Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa)

2. Lovemore Fazili (Malawi)

3. Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

4. Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR)

5. Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

6. Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

7. Mame Moussa Cisse (Senegal)

8. Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

9. Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

10. Esther Chabruma (JKT Queens)

National Team of the Year (Women)

1. Burkina Faso

2. Burundi

3. Ghana

4. Malawi

5. Morocco

6. Nigeria

7. Senegal

8. South Africa

9. Tanzania

10. Zambia

Club of the Year (Women)

1. Athletico d’Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire)

2. Huracanes (Equatorial Guinea)

3. Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

4. AS Mande (Mali)

5. AS FAR (Morocco)

6. SC Casablanca (Morocco)

7. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

8. JKT Queens (Tanzania)

