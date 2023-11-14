Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will play under a new manager after the international break after Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis sacked Rudi Garcia on Tuesday.

Former manager Walter Mazzarri is the new man in charge of steering the affairs of his Italian club for the next two years.

Fabrizio Romano announced the news of Mazzarri’s return on Tuesday afternoon. According to Romano, Napoli will unveil their new manager on Tuesday evening.

The injured Super Eagles striker was in attendance at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday when his team lost 0-1 to lowly Empoli. The Neapolitans are 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan after 12 matches.

Osimhen played just eight games under Garcia as the Nigerian forward had a public falling out with his manager and club. He was less than amused when Garcia substituted him off against Bologna on matchday 5, as his side chased a winner. A horrendous TikTok video followed this, in which the club’s official social media handle denigrated him.

Who’s Walter Mazzarri?

For the oldies, Mazzarri was the former coach of Napoli, who won the Coppa Italia 11 years ago. The 62-year-old coached Napoli for four years, playing 182 games in which he recorded 89 victories, 50 draws, and 43 defeats.

He failed to win the Scudetto, getting closest in the 2012/13 season, in which Napoli finished as runner-up to winners Juventus by nine points.

