Former Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi has made a bold claim he was unjustly denied the prestigious CAF African Player of the Year Award in 2013.

Mikel, a decorated midfielder with a trophy-laden career made this controversial assertion in his new podcast Obi One.

The Chelsea legend believes his exceptional achievements that year were overlooked in favour of Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure who he said had no silverware in the period under review.

Credentials

Mikel’s claim is rooted in his remarkable performance in 2013, where he played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s UEFA Europa League triumph, adding to his already impressive collection of accolades, including a UEFA Champions League title in 2012.

To cap off an extraordinary year, Mikel was also a key part of the Nigeria team which agianst all odds won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), further cementing his status as one of Africa’s finest players.

Despite his undeniable achievements, Mikel found himself relegated to second place behind Toure in the CAF Player of the Year voting.

‘Injustice’

Ten years later, Mikel appears not to have gotten over the perceived injustice.

“In 2013, it was my trophy (CAF Award) to be won,” Mikel asserted on his podcast. “I won the Africa Cup of Nations, I won the Champions League, the year before and the Europa League the year 2013 and Yaya only won … he didn’t win anything and coming into the ceremony, I thought I was winning, the information was that I was going to win it, I was told by CAF I was going to win it.”

For some, Mikel’s assertion raises questions about the fairness and transparency of the CAF Player of the Year selection process.

The timing of Toure’s hat-trick of winning the award coincided with the CAF presidency of Issa Hayatou, a Cameronian whom Mikel thought was a fellow Ivorian like the former Barca and Man City star.

"I should have won the African Player of The Year ahead of Yaya Toure… I was told by CAF that I was winning it. I definitely got robbed" – Mikel Obi pic.twitter.com/JjBz7t9qCz — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) November 13, 2023

“I thought I was winning it because I had an amazing year, and the year before, I was winning with Chelsea, most of the games, I was a starter and I also won the AFCON with Nigeria, you know how difficult that it is… but I feel I got robbed that’s what I think, definitely, I got robbed” Mikel insisted.

A long drought and big hope

Since 1999 when Kanu Nwankwo was voted as Africa’s best, no other Nigerian has claimed the continent’s top individual award.

There are, however, high hopes as Nigeria’s current star striker Victor Osimhen eyes the 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award,

Many widely agree that Osimhen’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication put him in a strong position to challenge for the coveted title, potentially bringing home the honour that eluded Mikel a decade ago.

Osimhen was phenomenal for both club and country in the period under review.

The 24-year-old emerged as the top scorer in the Serie A as he helped Napoli to their first Scudetto in over three decades.

For Nigeria, Osimhen’s goals paved the way for another seamless qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles striker ended as the top scorer in the AFCON qualifying series with 10 goals to his name.

