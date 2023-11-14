Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has been called up to replace Udinese shot-stopper Maduka Okoye in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Okoye, who had been controversially included in the initial 23-man roster, withdrew from the squad due to undisclosed reasons.

Obasogie, a 23-year-old goalkeeper, has been one of the standout players in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season, helping Bendel Insurance to a strong start to the campaign.

He was also one of the club’s key players in their Federation Cup triumph last season and has been consistently impressive this season.

Obasogie will join Olorunleke Ojo and Francis Uzoho as the three goalkeepers in the squad for the upcoming matches.

The Super Eagles will face Lesotho on 16 November at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo before travelling to face Zimbabwe for their second match on 19 November.

These matches will mark the start of the Super Eagles’ campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Having painfully missed out on the 2022 Mundial staged in Qatar, the Super Eagles are eager to stage a comeback to the World Cup and are looking forward to a bright start in the first two matchdays.

Though not expected to walk straight into the starting line-up, Obasogie’s presence will add depth and competition to the goalkeeping department, giving coach Jose Peseiro more options as he prepares his team for the challenge ahead.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales)

Midfielders: Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

