The Head Coach of Remo Stars Football Club, Daniel Ogunmodede has described his team’s 4-0 annihilation of Gombe United on matchday 8 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as “a morale-boosting win” ahead of the upcoming ties.

Mr Ogunmodede made this assertion during a post-match interview with PREMIUM TIMES after the big win in Ikenne.

The coach had earlier answered questions on how important the game was, and how it would impact the NPFL standings.

He said, “We know how important the game was for us, we were going through the table before the match, and discovered it’s becoming tougher and tougher at the top of the table.”

The young manager also elaborated on how important a home win was, for his side, or any side in one of the toughest elite leagues in the world.

“We knew the importance of winning on our home ground, crucially our 3 points, which is very key for us.

“Imagine playing against a team who has just lost a home match, and we know what that means.

“They would like to come down here and fight, which they did in the first 20 minutes but we were lucky to overpower them. We got the breakthrough through the first goal, which in turn made the match easier for us, we gained more confidence, and we dominated every moment of the game.

Gombe United’s weakness exploited

He also laid bare a weakness in the opposition which his team took advantage of to thoroughly sting the Savannah Scorpions into submission.

“They were a little bit fatigued but the most important thing is we took advantage of it and we got the needed result to be back at the top of the table.”

Morale-booster

The gaffer, beaming from ear to ear, said the massacre of Gombe United on home soil in Ikene, was a big statement that needed to be made, and a morale-boosting win for his side.

“The 4-nil is a big confidence booster for the boys, it’s been a long time since we won 4-0 at home, last season we never had the opportunity of having such a scoreline. This season at such early stages of the League against a team like Gombe United, is a deserved one. Last year they were here, they drew us, and this time they were here to suffer for that, I think it’s a morale booster for the boys ahead of the next game”.

Goals and assists galore

The elite coach touched on seven goals for Sikiru Alimi in six Games, and seven assists for Sadiq Ismail, the current goals and assist kings in the NPFL, on his side.

“Sikiru would always do what he knows how to do, I keep saying this all the time Sikiru would score, I’m not surprised, it’s the reason why I brought him here, he’s a team player, he is a thorough professional, and he is giving me what I need.” He said of the league-leading goalscorer after match day 8.

“Sadiq Ismail remains the best right back in the League by a mile’. He declared, concerning arguably the best right-wing back in the NPFL for the last two seasons.

Coach Dan and his boys would be hoping to do more of the same in the next game away against Fatai Osho’s fumbling Akwa United on their temporary home turf in Eket, Akwa-Ibom State, on 19 November.

