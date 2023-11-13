One of the new faces in the Nigeria national team set-up, Nathan Tella, is excited he is heading to the International break on a bright note.

Tella, who recently received a call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the double-header World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe was on target for Bayern Leverkusen in their resounding 4-0 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday in the German Bundesliga.

Tella’s goal, which came in the 83rd minute, was the culmination of a tireless and dynamic display by Xabi Alonso’s men.

The Nigerian forward, known for his pace and dribbling skills, was barely two minutes on the pitch when he scored the sweet and swift goal.

He capitalised on a swift counter-attack, receiving a pass from teammate Amine Adli before slotting the ball past Union Berlin’s goalkeeper.

Reacting to the development on his X (Twitter) account, the 24-year-old wrote: Great way to go into the international break. Happy to score my first Bundesliga goal❤️🖤

Great way to go into the international break. Happy to score my first Bundesliga goal❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/KP7bwdxLtX — tella (@NathanTella_11) November 12, 2023

Tella’s goal not only cemented Leverkusen’s victory but also served as a poignant reminder of his burgeoning talent and what he is likely to bring to the table in Nigeria’s Green and White colours.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen Coach Alonso has praised Tella’s qualities; describing him as a nice guy with a strong mentality and great attitude

“Nathan is a player that has the ability to just do the right thing, be in the right place. He has the quality to be in the box and makes the right runs. In Nigeria, they have great strikers, and maybe they could use good wingers. He’s a really nice guy with a strong mentality, he has a great attitude,” Alonso stated, as quoted by Bayer Leverkusen’s official X (Formerly Twitter) page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

