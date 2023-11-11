Matchday 8 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) kicks off on Sunday, excluding games in Gombe between Doma and Akwa United and Heartland against Bayelsa United.

There are no derbies this weekend, but there will be a rekindling of some old rivalries as Enyimba face the home might of Kano Pillars.

Surprise league leaders Lobi Stars are eyeing a third straight win of the season after a comeback victory against Bayelsa United, and standing in the way is Sporting Lagos, who have lost their last two away games.

The league so far…

According to Opta Nigeria, Lobi Stars’ comeback victory over Bayelsa United in Yenagoa last weekend sent them to the summit of the league for the first time since matchday 19 of the 2019/20 season. They eventually finished fourth after 25 games in an abridged format.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars scored first in an NPFL home game for the first time this season during their 4-1 win over Niger Tornadoes in Ibadan. Enugu Rangers also proved their dominance in the Oriental derby, scoring two goals without conceding for the first time this season.

However, Heartland of Owerri is the only club yet to record a victory after seven games. They are currently 20th on the table.

Five games of the weekend

Lobi Stars eye third consecutive win of the season

Lobi Stars have surprised many people this season, and their away win against Bayelsa United in a mid-week rescheduled fixture put the Benue-based club on top of the league table.

Now, the next test for Lobi Stars is against Sporting Lagos, who have lost their last two consecutive away games.

The game in Lafia is a first-ever meeting of the teams in the NPFL, with Lobi Stars boasting a 100 percent win rate.

Makaiba to correct wrongs with Enyimba’s game

In terms of their antecedents, Pillars and Enyimba are two of the strongest clubs in the league; however, their recent performances have not supported the assertion.

Kano Pillars after their poor display in Lagos against Sporting Lagos where they conceded three first half goals for the first time since 2018, are set for make their comeback in Kano against Enyimba, who also struggled against Kwara United at home last weekend.

Pillars have conceded eight goals in their last three away games, managing to score just once, which was against Enugu Rangers. Despite their poor run on the road, the Sai Masi Gida have remained dominant at home.

They are yet to lose any game at home this season, scoring five goals without conceding. This shows their home comforts.

However, Enyimba are on the verge of picking up another away point after their draw with Niger Tornadoes two weeks ago although, they will have to dim Pillars’ home dominance seeing that they last picked a point in Kano in 2018.

Ogunbote must do what is needed against Kwara United

Although Gbenga Ogunbote, the head coach of Shooting Stars has promised to make amends on their away records when they play Kwara United in Ilorin on Sunday, Seeing their last away game at Ikenne that ended on a poor note, Shooting Stars have only picked a point in Uyo, and are one of just four teams that are yet to score on the road this season.

The Oluyole Warriors have conceded five goals which is relatively low compared to other clubs, but their conversion rate on the road has been poor.

Unfortunately for them, they visit Ilorin, where they have a very poor scoring record on most of their visits.

Aside from the 2021/22 season where Shooting Stars scored in a 3-1 loss to Kwara United at the Ilorin Township Stadium, the Oluyole Warriors are yet to score on the same pitch in four games. The last game played between both sides where Shooting Stars won was Kwara United’s adopted home in Akure.

Heartland looking for the missing piece

Maybe Heartland’s return to the top-flight league still looks strange to them, as they keep losing. The Naze Millionaires have yet to pick up maximum points so far this season, placing them in the 20th position with four points in seven games.

Meanwhile, they need to brace up as they face Bayelsa United on Wednesday in their rescheduled fixture. Both teams have met just six times in the league.

Clash of Titans in Akure

Sunshine Stars’ form in the present season doesn’t reflect a club that played in the Super Six last season. But a point against Rivers United last week might serve as motivation for them against Enugu Rangers.

Both teams in their subsequent games in the past have shared spoils eight times, one of the highest draws on two sides in the NPFL.

More so, their last four meetings have resulted in a draw, with the last victory for Sunshine Stars over Rangers recorded in 2021, where the match ended 3-1. Enugu Rangers’ last victory over Sunshine Stars in Akure was in 2019.

Matchday 8 Matches

Saturday 11/11/2023

15:00 Doma United vs. Akwa United

Sunday 12/11/2023

16:00 Katsina United vs. Rivers United

16:00 Sunshine Stars vs. Enugu Rangers

16:00 Lobi Star vs. Sporting Lagos

16:00 Kano Pillars vs. Enyimba

16:00 Kwara United vs. Shooting Stars

16:00 Niger Tornadoes vs. Bendel Insurance

16:00 Remo Stars vs. Gombe United

16:00 Plateau United vs. Abia Warriors

