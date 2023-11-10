Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released a list of 23 players on Thursday to prosecute the two World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe on 16 and 19 November, respectively.

While three key players—Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Samuel Chukwueze—are not available for selection because of injuries, Peseiro has replaced the trio with first-time call-up Nathan Tella and a recall for Jamilu Collins and Terem Moffi.

Tella brings speed and rapid movement to the attack and could be called a justified decision, but the list also raises some questions.

Questionable call-ups

Why include Umar Sadiq? The Real Sociedad has been afforded just 247 minutes of La Liga action this season after coming back from a long-term injury.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoyo has not featured for Udinese in Seria A this season, while Jamilu Collins’ call-up seems excessive as both Ola Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi can cover at left back while Bright Osayi-Samuel and Chidozie Awaziem are handy for the right back.

The NFF has continuously reiterated that they are not financially buoyant, which begs the question of why Peseiro has not called up more players from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

A NFF release stated that the Eagles will face the “Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, next Thursday, and then fly to Rwanda for a clash with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium in Butare on Monday, 20 November.

“The 20,000-capacity Huye Stadium, located in the city of Butare, which is 135 kilometres south of the Rwandan capital, Kigali, has an artificial turf.

“Zimbabwe has adopted Rwanda as home for the qualifiers, as no stadium in the southern African nation has been deemed fit to host the FIFA World Cup qualifying games.”

List of Invited Players:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Olorunleke Ojo, Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Kenneth Omeruo, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins

Midfielders: Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Nathan Tella, Taiwo Awoniyi, Terem Moffi, Victor Boniface

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

