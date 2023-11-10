Gift Orban returned to the limelight on Thursday after a largely underwhelming start to the season with Belgian side KRC Gent. The 20-year-old Nigerian forward scored thrice against Breidablik in the UEFA Conference League with a looped header in the sixth minute, scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, and scored the winner on 69 minutes.

For this performance, Orban is one of four players nominated for the Player of the Week (POTW) award, with Jason Svanþórsson of Breidablik, Dor Peretz of Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Faris Moumbagn of Bodø/Glimt.

Orban had five goals in the tournament before Thursday. A hat-trick against Pogon Szczecin and one goal against both Zilina and Breidablik.

Orban holds the record for the fastest hat trick in UEFA club competitions, which he achieved against Istanbul Baseksehir, scoring three times in three minutes and 25 seconds.

The other Nigerian on the score sheet on Thursday was Victor Boniface, who scored the only goal from the penalty spot against Qarabag in the 94th minute after a VAR check that lasted for three minutes.

Liverpool denied a last-minute equaliser in France

At the Stadium de Toulouse, Liverpool fell 3-2 to hosts Toulouse. This comes after Liverpool’s 1-1 result away to Luton Town in the Premier League. The Jurgen Klopp-led side fell to their first defeat in the Europa League. Aron Donnum broke the deadlock In the 36th minute, and Thijs Dallinga doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

However, Liverpool halved the deficit with Christian Casseres’ own goal in the 73rd minute, but Magri extended Toulouse’s lead three minutes later. Diogo Jota came off the bench to reduce the deficit in the 89th minute, and the Reds were denied a comeback after Jarell Qaunsah’s goal was chalked out after a VAR intervention.

Other games

Elsewhere at the Johan Cruijff Arena, Brighton defeated Ajax 2-0 to record back-to-back victories over the Dutch side. Ansu Fati scored for the Seagulls in the 14th minute and provided a 53rd-minute assist for Simon Adingra to send the English side to the first position with seven points.

