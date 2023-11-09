Liverpool striker Luis Diaz’s prayers have been granted, as his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, who was kidnapped with his mother 12 days ago, has been rescued.
After scoring Liverpool’s equaliser against Luton Town on Sunday, the Colombian pleaded with the people who kidnapped his father to show mercy.
The fact that he could play and even score for Liverpool despite such personal tragedy says a lot about his character.
The Daily Mail reports that “Diaz’s father, 58, was taken along with the forward’s mother as they stopped for watermelons at a petrol station on October 28.
“Colombia’s anti-government National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing guerrilla group, were subsequently found to be responsible.
“Diaz, who starts for Liverpool in the Europa League against Toulouse this evening, saw his mother rescued hours after being kidnapped but, amid significant anguish, his father remained missing.”
There was overwhelming support from all and sundry during the trying time. Diaz travelled with the Liverpool squad to play Toulouse in Thursday’s Europa League encounter in France.
