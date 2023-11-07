The Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Referees’ Development Committee/Unit has placed 14 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) referees on preliminary suspension for poor officiating.

Faith Irabor, Head of NFF’s Referees’ Development Committee/Unit, revealed this in a letter addressed to Davidson Owumi, NPFL’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), on Monday in Abuja.

According to the letter, they placed the affected referees on preliminary suspension following their perceived poor performances in seven NPFL matches.

“Sequel to the perceived poor performances of referees and assistant referees in the under-listed NPFL matches, we are obliged to step down the specifically affected match officials in the line of decision in such instant cases.

“This is pending when the appropriate technical evaluation of such decisions is determined to be either right or wrong,” it said.

The affected matches and officials include Niger Tornadoes vs. Rivers United (Matchday 2), Referee Bawa Buhari (GM), Niger Tornadoes vs. Bayelsa United (Matchday 4), Referee Chukwuka Jahlove (AN), and Assistant Referee Akinwale Tomiwa (0Y).

Sporting Lagos vs. Niger Tornadoes (Matchday 5), Assistant Referee II, Zachariah Nde (DT), Gombe United vs. Plateau United (Matchday 5), Referee Saeed Abdulaziz (KT) and Assistant Referee Jimmy Aimugbonrie (ED).

Kwara United vs. Sporting Lagos (Matchday 6), Referee Brown Ebenezer (AB) and Assistant Referee Atuwho Morrisson (DT), Sunshine Stars vs Abia Warriors (Matchday 6), All 4 Officials

Bendel Insurance vs Remo Stars (Matchday 7) Referees: Imamu Maliki U. (KN) and Assistant Referee Sunday Azi (PL).

“Furthermore, the committee will very much appreciate it if the full video of these matches is provided to the committee for proper evaluation of the decisions and performances of these officials,” it added.

(NAN)

