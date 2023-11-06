Junior Lokosa was the main man for Sporting Lagos in their Nigeria Professional Football League match against Kano Pillars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Monday.

Lokosa who has endured a slow start to the season with just one goal in six matches hit top form in Monday’s tie; netting a brace to help Sporting Lagos to an emphatic 3-0 win over Kano Pillars.

Lokosa was on target in the 12th and 36th minutes against his former club while Jonathan Alukwu scored the other goal that ensured maximum points for Paul Offor’s men

Lobi shines away

In the day’s other match, Lobi Stars reclaimed the top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League after recording a 2-1 away win against Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

Samuel Tiza shot Lobi Stars ahead in the fiercely contested encounter just before the half-hour mark.

The home team, however, clawed their way back into the game with Robert Mizo netting the equaliser three minutes before the break.

However, it was Lobi Stars that had the final say with Samuel Tiza scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the 67th minute.

With Monday’s win, Lobi Stars have returned to the summit of the NPFL log with 14 points from seven games.

Bayelsa United are now second from the bottom in 19th position with six points from seven games.

