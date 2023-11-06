Shooting Stars’ coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has credited their heavy 4-1 win over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday because of his players’ “sheer determination.”

While speaking with journalists after the game, Ogunbote said that the game reflected the team’s due diligence to forget their midweek shambolic 3-0 defeat to Remo Stars in Remo.

“Everyone knew the last game was a slap, and we needed to make a statement about it.

“It is always good when the players make up their minds to play and to do it individually. And after the loss, it brought out our best. We actually worked for it, and even when we conceded the goal, you see that they were still playing. It was a game of sheer determination.”

Shooting Stars scored the encounter’s first goal—this was the first time the team scored first in an NPFL encounter at the Adamasingba Stadium this season. This proved their dominance in the game. There was also a little piece of history in the Tornadoes’ goal scored by Ernest Chidibere. It was Niger Tornadoes’ first league goal in Ibadan since 2017.

While speaking about the goalkeeping gaffe that led to the consolation goal, Ogunbote railed at his team’s defence and apologised to the fans, as he promised to work on the error in subsequent games.

“We need to pardon this keeper, and a keeper of this calibre shouldn’t concede such a goal. And when it rains, you have to be careful, and that was what happened. We have to blame our defenders as well.

We scored first before they conceded, and we can always get better as the game progresses. We will do our best to fix the grey areas.”

In the next round of league matches, Ogunbote’s team will be seeking their second point on the road after their barren draw in Eket matchday 4. Ogunbote assured fans of a positive outcome when they play Kwara United in Ilorin next week.

“We hope to come back with a positive result, and with today’s officiating, I don’t think we will have a problem in Ilorin.”

Shooting Stars and Enugu Rangers are currently tied at the top of the league table with 13 points each from seven matches.

