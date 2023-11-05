Two Premier League games were played on Sunday and both matches produced dramatic outcomes not many would have predicted

Fans were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions as Luiz Diaz’s late equalizer salvaged a draw for Liverpool against a spirited Luton Town who were minutes away from a famous win over the Reds.

In the day’s other game, Ola Aina’s stunner guided Nottingham Forest to a much-needed victory against Aston Villa.

Diaz’s heroics secure a point for Liverpool

The clash at Kenilworth Road between Luton Town and Liverpool had it all – drama, late goals, and moments of brilliance.

The Hatters took the lead when Tahith Chong struck in the 80th minute. Chong’s goal came off a lightning-quick counter-attack that left Liverpool’s defence in disarray.

However, just when it seemed that Luton Town would pull off a stunning upset, Luiz Diaz rose to the occasion.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Diaz showcased his aerial prowess by meeting Harvey Elliott’s pinpoint cross with a powerful header that found the back of the net.

His late equaliser sent the Liverpool fans into jubilation and earned the Reds a hard-fought point that has moved them to third spot on the log behind table-toppers Man City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nottingham Forest end winless streak in style

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest put an end to their six-match winless streak in emphatic fashion as they secured a 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at the City Ground.

The win was a much-needed boost for Forest, who had not tasted victory since their remarkable triumph over Chelsea on September 2.

The pressure had been mounting on Forest’s manager, Steve Cooper, as the team’s fortunes appeared to be waning but he was spared his blushes by his players on Sunday.

Ola Aina, the Nigerian defender who recently joined Forest, played a pivotal role in lifting the gloom around the club.

Aina showcased his skill and composure just five minutes into the game when he expertly side-footed the ball into the net from an impressive 25-yard distance after receiving an accurate pass from Harry Toffolo. Aina’s moment of magic set the tone for Forest’s impressive display.

Aina’s overall performance earned him the well-deserved title of man of the match, and his goal, along with Orel Mangala’s contribution, secured the three crucial points that propelled Nottingham Forest to the 12th position in the Premier League table.

