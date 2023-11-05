The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Matchday seven experienced breath-taking moments across different centres.
Eight games played on Sunday produced five home wins, two draws and an away victory with a total of 17 goals.
Shooting Stars’ resurgence
Shooting Stars scored the highest goals of the matchday after their resurgence against Niger Tornadoes at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba.
Goals from Ayobami Adekunle in the first half and second-half strikes from Ayodeji Bamidele, Adelowo Gbolagade and Kareem Ayinde saw the Oluyole Warriors coasting to victory.
Though Ernest Chidibiere scored a consolation goal for the visitors, it counted for very little
The attacker’s goal was Tornadoes’ first goal in Ibadan against Shooting Stars since 2017.
Derby delights for Rangers and Doma
The oriental derby at Awka ended in a 2-0 victory for Enugu Rangers over Heartland FC.
The defeat means the Naze Millionaires are yet to win a game this season.
The Flying Antelopes scored in the second minute from Kazeem Ogunleye’s strike before Godwin Obaje doubled the lead in the 53rd minute.
At Gombe, Doma United proved to hosts Gombe United they know how to play the derby game better.
Although both sides were compact for the first 45 minutes, the Scorpions capitulated in the second half.
First, Emmanuel Ekpeyong broke the deadlock in the 57th minute before Emmanuel Jasam’s brace in the 63rd and 89th minute respectively saw Doma win the first Gombe Derby in the NPFL.
Draws
The two stalemates recorded were at Port Harcourt and Uyo. River United were held by Sunshine Stars in a game that ended 1-1 while the game in Eket between Akwa United and Plateau United ended in a barren draw.
Other games
Elsewhere in Benin, Ismail Sarki’s 25th-minute goal for Bendel Insurance stunned Remo Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.
In Aba, Enyimba also pipped Kwara United by a lone goal while a few kilometres away in Umahia Abia Warriors conquered Katsina United 2-0
Full results
Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina Utd
Akwa Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd
Bendel 1-0 Remo stars
Rangers Int 2-0 Heartland
Enyimba 1-0 Kwara Utd
Rivers Utd 0-0 Sunshine Stars
Shooting Star 4-1 Niger Tornadoes
Gombe Utd 0-3 Doma Utd
