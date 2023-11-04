Newcastle United ended Arsenal’s 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park on Saturday.

A ‘controversial’ goal by Antony Gordon in the 64th minute proved to be the deciding factor, as the Magpies held on to a crucial win that has seen them move up to sixth in the table.

The Gunners had some decent chances in the first half, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.

Newcastle grew into the game in the second half, and their efforts paid off when Gordon latched on to a loose ball in the box

Arsenal pushed for an equaliser, but they were unable to break down the Magpies’ defence.

Newcastle held on to secure a valuable three points, while Arsenal’s unbeaten run came to an end.

Man City go top in style

Champions Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City despite losing Erling Haaland to injury on Saturday still produced a devastating attacking display.

Jeremy Doku with a man-of-the-match display scored the opener and had a hand in four other goals.

Bernardo Silva twice benefited from Doku’s work with a brace, while Phil Foden, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet.

Luis Sinisterra grabbed a Bournemouth consolation, but it was a day to forget for the Cherries.

City’s victory moves them one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspurs at the top of the table.

The Cityzens having played one game more are on 27 points.

Manchester United sneak win over Fulham

Manchester United secured a much-needed 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes scored an injury-time winner to give United their first win in four games.

The Red Devils had been under pressure after their midweek Carabao Cup defeat at home to Newcastle, but they produced a resilient performance to secure the three points.

They were quiet for long periods of the game but a moment of brilliance from skipper Fernandes late in the game spared the blushes of manager Erik ten Hag who heartily welcomed the three points.

Crystal Palace beat Burnley, Sheffield United record first Win

Crystal Palace condemned Vincent Kompany’s Burnley to yet another defeat as Roy Hodgson’s side ran out 2-0 victors at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Sheffield United recorded their first victory of the season dramatically as Oliver Norwood’s penalty 10 minutes into injury time saw them edge past Wolves at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, Ashley Young’s unfortunate own goal denied Everton a sixth win in eight matches as Brighton snatched a late 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton had taken the lead through Demarai Gray, but Young’s own goal in the 89th minute denied Sean Dyche’s side a deserved victory.

