Sporting Lagos vs. Kano Pillars @Mobolaji Johnson Arena @4 p.m. on 6 November

The first-ever meeting between Sporting Lagos and two-time Nigerian football league champions Kano Pillars is now billed for Monday, with both teams needing restorative victories. The match, originally scheduled for Sunday, was moved to Monday “because of a booking conflict” at the stadium.

Pillars are in fifth place because of their three wins at home and three losses away. Sporting Lagos have eight points from six matches because they dropped points at home against Doma United. They will be keen to turn the Mobolaji Johnson Arena into a fortress, while Pillars will look to earn their first point on the road.

Current Form: Sporting Lagos [L-W-L-D-D]; Kano Pillars [W-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head: None

Prediction: Sporting Lagos 2-0 Kano Pillars

Newcastle vs. Arsenal @St. James’ Park @6:30 p.m on 4 November

Newcastle and Arsenal had notably different outcomes in the midweek Carabao Cup matches. Newcastle achieved an impressive victory by defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Arsenal faced a disappointing 3-1 loss on the road to West Ham.

However, as they prepare for their upcoming match, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side faces a challenge due to the absence of at least seven first-team players. It will be a test of the team’s depth and resilience to perform well in the match despite these absences.

The seven-point gap between the two teams adds further pressure on Eddie Howe’s injury-depleted Newcastle side. To close the gap and secure a win, they will need to defeat Arsenal for the first time since April 2018. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team will be without key players like Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus for the trip, but they will still be confident of earning another three points.

Eddie Howe has already shown the ability to spring surprises, as evident in Newcastle’s recent victory over Manchester United. Despite the odds, Newcastle will probably aim to capitalise on their raucous home supporters and their fighting spirit to pull off an upset.

Current Form: Newcastle [W-D-L-W-D]; Arsenal [L-W-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

07/05/23 PRL Newcastle 0 – 2 Arsenal

03/01/23 PRL Arsenal 0 – 0 Newcastle

16/05/22 PRL Newcastle 2 – 0 Arsenal

27/11/21 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Newcastle

02/05/21 PRL Newcastle 0 – 2 Arsenal

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Arsenal

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona @Reale Arena @ 9 p.m on 4 November

Real Sociedad’s position in the standings, five points off the Champions League qualification spots, indicates that their primary objective for the season is to secure one of those slots. To achieve this goal, they need to perform well against the top teams in the league. While they’ve suffered close losses to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, securing a victory against Barcelona becomes a priority for Imanol Alguacil and his team.

Barcelona, under the leadership of Xavi, is eager to recover from their recent El Clasico loss. The return of key players from injury, such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, provides a boost to the team’s lineup. Furthermore, the availability of players like Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, who have returned to team training and might feature in the upcoming matches, adds depth and versatility to the squad.

Considering Barcelona’s ambitions and aspirations, another loss is not something they can afford at this stage. Falling further behind in the league standings, especially with Real Madrid and Girona currently occupying the top two positions, would be a significant setback.

Current Form: Real Sociedad [W-D-W-W-L]; Barcelona [L-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

20/05/23 LAL Barcelona 1 – 2 Real Sociedad

25/01/23 CDR Barcelona 1 – 0 Real Sociedad

21/08/22 LAL Real Sociedad 1 – 4 Barcelona

21/04/22 LAL Real Sociedad 0 – 1 Barcelona

15/08/21 LAL Barcelona 4 – 2 Real Sociedad

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Barcelona

Dortmund vs. Bayern @Signal Iduna Park @6:30 p.m on 4 November

Dortmund’s last Klassiker win dates back over four years – a 2-0 victory on 3 August 2019. Since then, in 10 meetings, Dortmund have lost nine; conceded 30 goals, and scored 14. They are separated by two points on the table and a win is expedient for both to keep up with Bayer Leverkusen, who have won eight of their nine Bundesliga matches this season.

The absence of key players due to injuries and suspensions, including Raphael Guerreiro, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Leon Goretzka, and the red card for captain Joshua Kimmich against Darmstadt last weekend, complicates matters for Thomas Tuchel in Saturday’s encounter.

As for Erdin Tezic, he faces a formidable task in seeking his first-ever win over Bayern as Dortmund’s manager.

Current Form: Borussia Dortmund [W-D-W-W-W]; Bayern Munich [L-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

01/04/23 BUN Bayern Munich 4 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

08/10/22 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 – 2 Bayern Munich

23/04/22 BUN Bayern Munich 3 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

04/12/21 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 – 3 Bayern Munich

17/08/21 SUC Borussia Dortmund 1 – 3 Bayern Munich

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich

