While the latest instalment of the Southwestern derby has already been decided in favour of Remo Stars following their comprehensive 3-0 thumping of Shooting Stars, the outcome of the game is still eliciting reactions, especially from the coaches of the two teams.

For Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, commonly known as “Ijaball,” he hailed it as the “Real Derby.” while 3SC coach Gbenga Ogunbote has termed the midweek clash a nightmare his team needs to wake up fast from.

Real rivals

This highly anticipated fixture came just two weeks after Remo Stars’ victory over Sporting Lagos, creating a sense of excitement and rivalry in the region.

The match was eagerly anticipated and fans from both sides packed the stadium to witness the intense showdown.

Remo Stars’ preparation for this derby was boosted by nearly two weeks of rest and training, courtesy of a postponed fixture against Enyimba.

This additional preparation time proved crucial as Remo Stars dominated the game from the opening whistle, with their energetic play running rings around the 3SC players.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Coach Ijaball reflected on the challenges of playing back-to-back derby matches,

“I feel very excited, I think this is very rare in football playing two derby games in less than two weeks. It’s a very big task for us.”

He acknowledged the anxiety during the opening moments but highlighted his team’s transition and organization as pivotal in securing victory.

Tactical moves

The Remo Stars coach emphasised the importance of set pieces in their success, revealing,

“We scored through the Deadball routines, which is the corner kick for the first goal. It was pre-planned and it worked out well for us, then we had the second goal which dampened their morale, and we capitalised on it in the second half.”

Ijaball didn’t hold back in praising his team for their performance, dubbing this the “real derby” compared to their match against Sporting Lagos.

He commended his players for their consistency in recent games, emphasising their doggedness.

With an unbeaten run that has reached 11 games, the question of whether Remo Stars are the “Kings of the Southwest” is being raised.

Coach Ijaball, however, remained humble, saying, “For me, I don’t want to be too arrogant about it.”

Sikiru Alimi, who scored a brace in the match, also received special praise from the coach.

Ijaball attributed Alimi’s success to his professionalism, experience, and ability to work within the team’s philosophy.

When asked about the team’s season goals, Coach Ijaball explained, “We just want to go a step forward.”

Looking ahead, Remo Stars will face Bendel Insurance in a challenging away game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State, hoping to continue their impressive run.

Quick fix

On the other side of this Southwestern derby, Gbenga Ogunbote, the Technical Adviser of 3SC, acknowledged the team’s disappointing performance, citing atrocious finishing and nonchalant defending as reasons for their 3-0 loss.

The Oracle, as he’s known in the NPFL circles, was left searching for answers after a match that was, for the most part, one-sided.

Despite their recent good form and their high position on the league table, 3SC struggled in the opening minutes of the game, allowing Remo Stars to take control.

Ogunbote conceded, “The boys didn’t play badly, but we were unable to defend well enough to at least secure a point.”

The Oracle expressed his determination to rectify the team’s issues and improve their final touch, emphasising that they would continue working to achieve perfection.

The next home game against Niger Tornadoes was framed as an opportunity for 3SC to bounce back from the derby defeat and show their fans their true capabilities.

