Edo Queens Football Club of Benin have emerged champions of the third edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) after a hard-fought victory over Bayelsa Queens.

In the final match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Wednesday, Edo Queens pipped Bayelsa Queens 4-3 on penalties after both sides had remained even all through the regulation period.

Performing the ceremonial kick at the final, the First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, expressed satisfaction with the success recorded so far in the tournament.

She noted this year’s edition has the highest number of First Ladies watching the final game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Mrs Obaseki also pointed out that this year’s tournament focused on addressing Gender-Based Violence in the country through football.

She added that every year, the tournament seeks to fight against social vices ravaging society.

“Every year, we seek to fight against different social vices in society and so far, we have had tremendous success in the fight.

“We thanked everyone who has travelled from around the country to Edo State to watch the tournament. This year, we have the largest number of first ladies watching the final, we are really grateful.”

Per the match, Bayelsa Queens took the lead in the 12th minute while Edo Queens equalized 40 minutes into the first half of the game.

In the second half of the game, Suliat Abideen lost a penalty at added time, pushing the game into a penalty which Edo Queens won 4 goals to 3.

The best coach of the tournament went to the coach of Edo Queen Moses Asuku, while Suliat Abideen won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Robo FC player, Folashade Damilusi, won the Golden Boot award with 6 goals.

The best goalkeeper of the tournament went to Bayelsa Queens goalkeeper Oniyan Okeke.

