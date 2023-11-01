Matchday six of the Nigeria Premier Football League was a rollercoaster of emotions, with two draws, eight home wins, and a total of 16 goals scored.

One of the biggest talking points in the midweek matches was the masterclass performance by Remo Stars in the Southwestern derby while the long-awaited victory recorded in Eket by Akwa United also caught the attention of many fans of domestic football

Derby win

Remo Stars continued their dominance over their southwestern counterparts with a 3-0 win over Shooting Stars.

The defeat means Shooting Stars have failed to win any of their last six meetings with Remo Stars.

Sikiru Alimi scored a brace against his former club and manager, while Ahmed Akinyele recorded his debut goal for the Sky Blue Stars.

With the comprehensive win in the Southwest Derby, Remo Stars have moved to the top spot on the NPFL log with 12 points while Shooting Stars dropped down to the third position with nine points.

Other games

In Eket, Kufre Ebong’s 35th-minute strike gave Akwa United their first victory of the season over Gombe United.

Heartland and Rivers United played out a 1-1 draw in Owerri. Onyekachi Okafor put Heartland ahead in the 19th minute, but Farouk Mohammed equalized for Rivers United before halftime.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars hammered Bayelsa United 3-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Mubarak Sani, Rabiu Ali, and Ada Adam scored the goals for Kano Pillars.

Kwara United also defeated Sporting Lagos 2-1, while Plateau United edged Katsina United 1-0 in Jos.

At the Akure Township Stadium, Sunshine Stars came from behind to defeat Abia Warriors 2-1.

Full Results

Akwa Utd 1-0 Gombe Utd

Tornadoes 0-0 Enyimba

Kano pillars 3-0 Bayelsa Utd

Kwara Utd 2-1 sporting Lagos

Plateau Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd

Remo stars 3-0 shooting stars

Sunshine stars 2-1 Abia warriors

Heartland 1-1 Rivers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

