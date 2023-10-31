Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) stalwart Junior Lokosa has declared he a goal-scoring target in place for himself, after finally getting off the mark last weekend with a goal against Niger Tornadoes.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the one-time NPFL top scorer declared he is well-motivated to chase the target; especially after his maiden goal for the 2023/2024 NPFL season on Sunday against Tornadoes.

Lokosa said that, just like any striker in the world, he has set a target for himself, when it comes to the amount of goals he should have by the end of the season.

“Definitely! All strikers have a season target, and I have mine as well but, it is not disclosable now,” he said.

The NPFL top dog also disclosed how he felt, getting his first goal of the season, which came in game week 6 against a traditional side in the elite league.

He said, “Wooww, this is an open door for goal-scoring, I am very happy to break my goal-scoring drought.”

The goal machine also touched on the mood in camp, the importance of the win for his side and how it can be a source of strength for their next game away.

“It’s a good feeling, it was a very intense game and I’m happy we came out victorious.

“The camp is lively, despite a couple of players being out due to injury, thank God a few are back that’s why we can do better.

“The victory will boost our confidence ahead of our next league game, a trip to Ilorin,” he concluded.

Lokosa will hope he can make a run of goals back-to-back for his side in the league this season.

But first, it must start with one in the next club fixture, mid-week on Wednesday, away in Ilorin against Kwara United, his old stomping ground.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

