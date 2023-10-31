Nigeria’s women’s football team, the Super Falcons have reiterated their mission to go all out for victory in Tuesday’s Olympic qualifying match against Ethiopia

The high-stakes encounter billed for the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja will see whoever comes out victorious progress to the next phase in the qualification rounds for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France next year.

Home advantage

Having only mustered a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Coach Justine Madugu expressed his team’s collective desire to overcome their disappointment by finishing in grand style on home soil on Tuesday.

“We were not too happy about the result of that first game. It’s unfortunate not to win the first leg, but we are equally realistic with ourselves. The girls have overcome those challenges and are really determined to make sure they are part of the Olympics next year.”

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, a standout at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and a crucial player for French club Paris FC, underlined the team’s motivation to put the Ethiopian challenge behind them.

“Our plan was to win the first leg, but we have taken the draw and the lessons that came from there. We are looking forward to the return match in Abuja and we will go all out for victory,” she stated.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade highlighted the strong team spirit and their commitment to securing a win in Tuesday’s return match. “The spirit in the camp is excellent, and we’re looking forward to victory. Our objective is to earn a clear win and make progress in the race,” she declared.

On her part, one of the new faces in the Super Falcons team, Rinsola Babajide while acknowledging that the team underperformed in the first leg assured they will make optimum use of the advantage of playing on home soil on Tuesday.

“Now, at home and in front of our own people, we’ve got the advantage and we just need to work harder than ever before, get the goals, and most importantly, win on the day,” she emphatically declared.

Though widely touted as favourites, the Super Falcons must not underestimate their Ethiopian opponents.

Ethiopia’s senior women’s team demonstrated their prowess by defeating Chad 10-0 on aggregate in the first round of qualifiers.

They achieved a convincing 6-0 victory in Addis Ababa, followed by a 4-0 triumph against their hosts in N’Djamena.

With the Nigeria men’s football team already out of the race to feature at next year’s Olympics, all eyes are on the Super Falcons.

The encounter at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday is set to kick off at 4 p.m.

