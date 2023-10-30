Hamza Abara, the Head Coach of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Niger Tornadoes has faulted his team’s 2-1 loss at the weekend to Sporting Lagos; blaming it on cheap mistakes made by his side.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the tactician lamented the manner in which his side lost, saying it was an avoidable loss but for a lack of concentration and mistakes at the back.

Mr Abara said, “The loss is part of the game, the opponents capitalized on our mistakes and got two goals.”

Still speaking, he mentioned the switch in tactics which upped the tempo in favour of the away side after halftime.

“We came with our game plan but unfortunately for us, we failed. We had to go back to the drawing board to check where we went wrong, which we did.

“At the end of the first 45 mins, we saw our lapses, we allowed them to play. Our plan was to make our side very compact and difficult to play against, but unfortunately for us, our players opened up.

The gaffer also hailed his opponent’s ball retention and circulation abilities when in possession.

“Sporting got the circulation of the ball right and in return got their goal”

“Football is about the repetition of patterns, we got it wrong and paid for it.”

When asked about Lagos boy, Lasisi’s cameo appearance after coming on in the second half the gaffer said, “Lasisi wasn’t Influencing the game like I thought he would, he was scrambling to get a foothold on the ball. This wasn’t what we bargained for.”

Currently ranked 12th on the league table, the Ikon Allah Boys will host Enyimba next in their temporary abode in Kaduna where they remain unbeaten in the league this season.

