The Ballon d’Or, which is arguably the most prestigious individual award in football, will be awarded tonight in Paris, and the excitement is building up among fans across the world.

Lionel Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, is widely seen as the favourite to claim his eighth award, but he will face stiff competition from a host of other world-class players, including Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and a handful of other talented football stars.

Messi had a sensational season in 2022/23, and there are insinuations that having lifted the Ballon d’Or, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021, he looks good for an eighth triumph.

Osimhen’s case for the Ballon d’Or

Even though many will say he is an outsider, Osimhen is worthy to be named among the world’s best and he really worked hard to be here.

READ ALSO:

Last season, Osimhen scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances, finishing as the league’s top scorer (A feat no African player has ever achieved). That amazing feat helped Napoli to win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

He also led the Neapolitan side to a quarter-final finish in the Champions League.

Osimhen’s performances were electrifying, and he is one of the most exciting young players in the world.

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski are some of the others who would be hoping for a memorable night in Paris.

From where you will be watching?! 📍 Schedule (🇫🇷 time) 5.15 PM – Start of ranking reveal

8.45 PM – Start of the ceremony#ballondor with @purnell_watches pic.twitter.com/JyaswIhPbg — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

While the Award Ceremony is scheduled for 8.45 pm, organisers of the prestigious award will start revealing the ranking of the players three hours earlier

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all the LIVE UPDATES….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

