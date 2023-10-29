In the latest matches of the Nigeria Football League (NPFL), which took place at six different venues across the country, on Sunday, home teams secured victory, resulting in 17 goals being scored.

Sporting Lagos return to winning ways

Sporting Lagos rebounded from last weekend’s defeat to Remo Stars, as they secured a 2-1 victory against Niger Tornadoes at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday evening.

Jonathan Alukwu and Junior Lokosa found the net for the hosts, while substitute Yahuza Bala scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

In the 16th minute, Sporting Lagos had their first goal-scoring opportunity, as Jonathan Alukwu’s skillfully lobbed ball was deflected for a corner. Five minutes later, Clement Naantuam had a shot that narrowly missed the target after pouncing on a rebound.

The opening goal came in the 26th minute when Alukwu slotted home Akpesiri Naibe’s cross. Junior Lokosa doubled the lead in the 45th minute, lobbing the ball over Niger Tornadoes’ goalkeeper, Joshua Enabolo.

Niger Tornadoes pulled one back in the 71st minute, courtesy of substitute Yahuza Bala.

Oriental Derby

The Oriental derby in Umuahia featured a solitary goal win for Abia Warriors against Heartland of Owerri. Meme Okike’s eighth-minute strike condemned the struggling Naze Millionaires to a second loss in their first five matches. Abia Warriors moved up to fifth place with nine points from five games.

Other Matches

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United ended Lobi Stars’ unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win. Lobi Stars had gone four games without a loss until Alex Oyowah’s 42nd-minute goal made the difference for the home team. The defeat ensured Lobi Stars dropped to seventh place with eight points, while Rivers United recorded their second win of the season, moving to 10th place.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Shooting Stars came from behind to defeat Dom United 3-1. Eight minutes into the game, Doma United took the lead with Nelson Abiam’s strike. However, the Oluyole Warriors equalised with a penalty from Adelowo Gbolagade just before halftime. Kareem Ayinde put 3SC ahead in the 60th minute, and Gideon Monday scored the third goal in the 93rd minute.

The victory propelled Shooting Stars to second place with 10 points, just below Enugu Rangers, who have the same points but a better goal difference.

Katsina United and Bayelsa United also returned to winning ways in their respective matches. Katsina United completed a 3-2 comeback win over Sunshine Stars, while Robert Mizo’s brace secured Bayelsa United’s second home win of the season against Kwara United.

