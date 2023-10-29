Akwa United FC of Uyo forced Bendel Insurance FC of Benin to a goalless draw on match day 5 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, was the venue, but unfortunately, Insurance were a shadow of their usual selves as their blunt attacking force failed to convert several begging opportunities into goals.

True to his earlier promise, Akwa United coach, Fatai Osho, was able to tame the home side which his team lost to last season.

Only Tamara Ezekiel, for the home side, came close to a goal in the stoppage time of the first half, but his header missed the target.

NAN reports that the Technical Director for Bendel Insurance, Coach Monday Odigie, said his team could not properly prepare for the league because of their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“The league finished and Bendel Insurance was on the continent, so there was no time for preparation for the league, which is very key to every club’s performance.

“Insurance lost players; I think the management can attest to that. They can tell you why they allowed their players to go when they have not got replacements.

“For every team that is going through a rebuilding process, what you saw today is very evident.

“It is what you will see. The league has a long way to go. So it is a game we take one after the other.”

For being goal-shy, Odigie said he was aware the team had a problem with attackers scoring goals but would continue to do his best to turn the tide.

“Like you said, not this game alone. The last three games we played, we had problems with the attackers scoring goals. The coach just has to keep looking at how best he can get the players who are fit and work on them.

“We will correct our mistakes. We wanted to win, but we didn’t win. We will keep trying and work on our weaknesses. We know we have problems with our attackers scoring,” he said.

To Coach Osho of Akwa United, the result was not bad. He promised to consolidate in their next two matches, which are at home in Uyo.

“Bendel Insurance is a team that is coordinated, but we had our game plan and we executed it.

“This is not a bad result. I believe if we play our next two matches, which are home games, it will lift us up on the ladder.”

Maikaba and Pillars suffer chastening loss in Awka

The return of former Enugu Rangers’ manager Abdul Maikaba to Awka against his former side was chastening, as Rangers humiliated his side 4-1.

The Maikaba-tutored Kano Pillars started well in the game, and it took them 13 minutes to break the deadlock with Mohammed Yakubu’s strike.

But the Flying Antelope restored parity 10 minutes later, following Godwin Obaje’s successful penalty.

With the tenacity with which Pillars started, many assumed Rangers would be caged, but the reverse was the case in the second half when the hosts scored three times.

Isaac Saviour scored Rangers’ second goal in the 53rd minute; three minutes later, Nwaodu Chukwudi scored the third, and he completed his brace in the 63rd minute.

Hard-fought win for Gombe United

Elsewhere at the Pantami Stadium, Sadiq Shuaibu’s penalty in the 94th minute gave Gombe United a win over Plateau United.

The explosive encounter saw two red cards for the first time this season. First, it was Shuaibu who was sent off three minutes after scoring before Uche Onwusanya from Plateau United joined the Gombe United player in the 100th minute.

