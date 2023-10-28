Action will continue in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL 2023 season this weekend with exhilarating matchday five fixtures across the country.

While the majority of teams will be jostling for points across the match centres, the fixture between Enyimba and Remo Stars is on hold as the People’s Elephant look to catch their breath after their misadventure in the newly-introduced African Football League.

The fixtures this weekend are quite interesting as three of the games are derbies while one of the fixtures is a reunion of some sort as it pitches one of the league’s top coaches against his former team.

So far, so good

Lobi Stars of Makurdi are the only unbeaten side in the league having scored the highest goals so far, seven and conceding four.

For Sporting Lagos, they have failed to keep their clean sheet record; becoming the 20th NPFL side to have conceded a goal after a 2-1 defeat to Remo Stars during a Southwestern derby last Sunday.

For newcomers Heartland of Owerri and yo-yo Akwa United, they are the only clubs who have yet to record a win so far this season.

In all, 74 goals have been scored so far in the NPFL this season.

Four key weekend games

Osho and his boys in a dreadful derby test in Benin

Fatai Osho must have tried all his tactics in the last four games to get Akwa United a win but all efforts have proved abortive as the Promise Keepers kept dashing the hopes of their fans.

Despite their big hopes that Eket would be a fertile soil to amass points, impediments like Shooting Stars have proved them wrong as the first game on the new turf ended in a barren draw.

For now, it appears Akwa United fans are hopeless as they face Bendel Insurance for another South-Southern derby of the season.

Their first derby test this season ended in a 5-3 defeat to Bayelsa United at Yenagoa.

In the last two meetings between Akwa United and Bendel Insurance, the Benin Gunners have the upper hand, recording a win and draw

Unlike the last time, Akwa United visited Benin and returned home with a point, the odds appear to be against them and escaping defeat in the hands of Monday Odigie’s men is a herculean task though not impossible.

Can Heartland get its first win in Umuahia?

Heartland just like Akwa United are the only two sides who are yet to pick a win in the league.

While Akwa United will be playing against a neighbouring side, the Naze Millionaires will be doing the same thing against Abia Warriors.

In both sides’ last 15 meetings dating back to 2014, Heartland has never defeated the Warriors in Umuahia; making the venue a fortress for the hosts.

The highest Heartland has ever achieved was a draw which was recorded nine years ago.

And with the current state of the Naze Millionaires, it might be herculean to nick their first win against Abia Warriors.

Another tough test at the Pantami Stadium

Gombe United’s last two home games have been explosive encounters with the last one seeing the team struggle to defeat Bendel Insurance by a lone goal.

They face another test which is more of a derby at the Pantami Stadium against Plateau United. In their last four meetings, Gombe have only managed to defeat Plateau United once, this tells how competitive the Saturday derby game might play out between the two sides.

Meanwhile, both teams have recorded the same points in their last four games played this season.

Makaiba returns to haunt former team

It wasn’t a good farewell when Coach Abdul Makaiba left Enugu Rangers last season to return home and join Kano Pillars.

While people might see the derby game as a tough one, the match between Rangers and Kano could be tougher based on both teams’ past history.

In their last 35 games starting from the 2004/2004 season, Rangers secured a higher number of victories compared to the Sai Masu Gida.

Rangers secured 15 wins, while Kano Pillars claimed 13, with seven draws.

These previous encounters have also witnessed 72 goals, with the Flying Antelopes leading with 40 goals, while Pillars had 32.

