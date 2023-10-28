Enugu Rangers vs. Kano Pillars @Awka City Stadium @4 pm on 28 October

One of Nigeria’s oldest and most famous matches takes place in Awka on Saturday with one point separating both teams after four matches. Rangers have won their two home matches 2-1 this season, while Pillars have lost both their away matches 1-0.

Both have a scoring challenge though Rangers have done better with five while Pillars have been abysmal with just two goals scored. Rabiu Ali will lead Pillars to Awka hoping to gain a first point on the road, while Rangers will for a win to take over the top spot with current leaders Remo Stars not playing this weekend.

Current Form: Enugu Rangers [D-W-L-W-D]; Kano Pillars [W-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

26/06/22 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers

26/02/22 NPF Enugu Rangers 0 – 0 Kano Pillars

21/07/21 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 0 Kano Pillars

07/03/21 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

19/02/20 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Kano Pillars

Prediction: Enugu Rangers 1-1 Kano Pillars

Man United vs. Man City @Old Trafford @4:30 pm on 29 October

A crisis was averted at Old Trafford by three consecutive victories. The manner of victories doesn’t count for Eric Ten Hag as they staved off a fans’ revolt and tetchiness amidst ownership wrangles. City’s form has also been wobbly recently but Rodri is back and they have won the two matches he has played since his red card suspension. Many pundits have given this match to City but will Ten Hag be able to spring a surprise and a recalibration of United’s season?

Manuel Akanji misses out because of a red card. At the same time, United still have players like Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Casemiro who will play no part in this season’s first installment of the Manchester derby.

Current Form: Man United [W-W-W-L-L]; Man City [W-W-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

03/06/23 FAC Man City 2 – 1 Man United

14/01/23 PRL Man United 2 – 1 Man City

02/10/22 PRL Man City 6 – 3 Man United

06/03/22 PRL Man City 4 – 1 Man United

06/11/21 PRL Man United 0 – 2 Man City

Prediction: Man United 1-3 Man City

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid @Olimpic Luis Stadium @3:15 pm on 28 October

A draw between these two teams would result in Girona maintaining their position at the top of La Liga for the weekend. However, the primary focus leading into this weekend’s El Clasico was the corruption charge against Barcelona for allegedly influencing former La Liga vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, and whether Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would attend Saturday’s game.

On the pitch, Xavi is grappling with several injured players, although Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha could potentially make appearances, having returned to full-team training Weekend Games this week.

Carlo Ancelotti, on the other hand, has no such concerns as he has declared Jude Bellingham fit for the match as they aim to make an early impact in the race for the league title. Both teams have identical records in their last five matches, and it is anticipated to be another intense encounter at Barcelona’s temporary home, the Olimpic Luis Stadium.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-D-W-W]; Real Madrid [W-D-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

29/07/23 CLF Barcelona 3 – 0 Real Madrid

05/04/23 CDR Barcelona 0 – 4 Real Madrid

19/03/23 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Real Madrid

02/03/23 CDR Real Madrid 0 – 1 Barcelona

15/01/23 SUC Real Madrid 1 – 3 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Napoli vs. AC Milan @Stadio Diego Maradona @8:45 pm on 29 October

In the absence of Victor Osimhen, Napoli has managed to secure victories in their last two matches, providing some relief for Rudi Garcia. However, their upcoming challenge doesn’t get any easier as they face AC Milan, who are currently experiencing a bit of instability.

With just one win in their last five matches, Stefano Pioli finds himself in a situation where he must avoid a loss when Milan visits the Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

It’s worth noting that Napoli has lost their last two home matches, and Milan has a decent record with one draw and two wins in their last three visits. However, Pioli will have to contend with the absence of several key players, including Marco Sportiello, Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ismael Bennacer, Mattia Caldara, and Malick Thiaw.

Pioli will be tasking his forwards – Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao, and Christian Pulisic – to regain their goal-scoring form, as they’ve only scored once in their last four matches.

Current Form: Napoli [W-W-L-L-W]; AC Milan [L-L-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

18/04/23 UCL Napoli 1 – 1 AC Milan

12/04/23 UCL AC Milan 1 – 0 Napoli

02/04/23 SEA Napoli 0 – 4 AC Milan

18/09/22 SEA AC Milan 1 – 2 Napoli

06/03/22 SEA Napoli 0 – 1 AC Milan

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 AC Milan

