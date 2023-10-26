Enyimba International have been eliminated from the African Football League after a 3-0 defeat to Wydad AC in Morocco on Thursday.

This was after they had lost the first leg 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Wydad started the game on the front foot and took the lead just four minutes in through Ayoub El Amloud.

Ayoub El Amloud makes it 1-0 for Wydad AC! Watch live and replay on https://t.co/DIk5JeITof 🔥 (except Tanzania) pic.twitter.com/fURWkeOLMt — African Football League (@afl_africa) October 26, 2023

They doubled their lead in the 38th minute through Jamal Harkass before Yahia Attiyat Allah added a third in the 43rd minute.

Enyimba tried to get back into the game in the second half but they were unable to find a breakthrough and were eliminated on a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.

Outclassed

Enyimba were simply outplayed by Wydad in both legs of the tie.

The Moroccans were more organized and clinical in front of goal, while Enyimba struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Enyimba’s manager, George Finidi, will be disappointed with his team’s performance, especially in the second leg.

They needed to score at least two goals to have any chance of progressing, but they were unable to do so.

Despite their elimination, Enyimba will still be pocketing $1m in the new lucrative African Football League.

With the ouster, Enyimba are expected to turn their energy to successfully defending the Nigeria Premier Football League title they won last season and possibly add the Federation Cup to it this term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

