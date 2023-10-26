The Super Eagles remain in 40th place globally and sixth in Africa, as per FIFA’s October rankings. This came after the Eagles won a friendly match for the first time in almost five years after defeating Mozambique 3-2 on 16 October in Portugal.

According to FIFA’s official website, Argentina retains its position as the top footballing nation globally, with France and Brazil following closely behind.

There were “No fewer than 165 international matches contested earlier this month, with FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers, encounters in the preliminary rounds of continental competitions, and Concacaf Nations League clashes among the highlights.

“These fixtures certainly made a mark, including on the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.”

The reason for the non-movement of the Eagles could be that the CAF 2028 FIFA World Cup qualifiers don’t kick off until November, when wins would count for more on the ranking table.

The report also added the rise of Venezuela into the top 50 footballing nations in the world, aided by a draw away in Brazil during the World Cup qualifiers.

“The sole CONMEBOL country never to have reached the FIFA World Cup, Venezuela (49th, up 4), currently sit fourth in the qualifiers for the 2026 edition.

“La Vinotinto have returned to the world’s top 50 on the back of their continental form, taking the place of Cote d’Ivoire (52nd, down 2). Things are looking even rosier for Wales (28th, up 5) and Turkey (38th, up 4). It is a similarly uplifting story for Belarus (100th, up 5), who are back inside the top 100, and Slovenia (54th, up 5).”

The Eagles return to competitive action on 16 November against Lesotho, followed by an away trip to Zimbabwe on 19 November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

