The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a new date for the second leg of the African Football League (AFL) quarterfinal match between Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco and Enyimba FC of Nigeria.

The match, which was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 25 October will now be played on Thursday, 26 October at 19:00 p.m. local time.

Update!! The Confederation of African Football has announced a new date for the 2nd leg of the match involving Morrocan giant Wydad Casablanca and Nigeria league champions Enyimba FC at the ongoing African Football League. Match Details: Wydad Athletic Club vs. Enyimba FC… pic.twitter.com/GbvimJ2wmq — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) October 24, 2023

The change in date comes after Enyimba FC’s travelling contingent was stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday, 23 October due to a delay in obtaining landing authorisation from the Moroccan authorities.

The team was forced to return to their hotel after spending six hours and 30 minutes on the aircraft.

The Enyimba management condemned the delay, which they perceived as a deliberate plot by the Moroccan authorities and Wydad AC to frustrate the team.

They also called on CAF to intervene in the matter and ensure that the team is able to travel to Casablanca for the second leg match.

CAF has since responded to Enyimba’s complaint and has announced that the match will be rescheduled for Thursday instead of Wednesday.

CAF has also stated that they will investigate the matter further and take appropriate action if necessary.

Enyimba FC will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg when they travel to Casablanca for the second leg match.

While Enyimba are positive they can turn the tide in Morocco, many are waiting to see whether the change in date will have an impact on the outcome of the match.

