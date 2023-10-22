The only goal of the African Football League match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday came from a first-half penalty, which was conceded by Enyimba‘s captain and goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, and expertly converted by Yahya Jabrane in the 39th minute.

Coach Finidi George was back on the bench after his exertions with the Super Eagles and he started a strong 11, which included breakout Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga.

They added salt to Enyimba’s wound in added time when Alalibo Somiari was shown a red card after a last-man tackle on Mountassir Lahtimi after Chinedu Chilekwu gave away the ball. Somiari was shown a yellow card, but after a VAR review, referee Alhadi Allaou Mahamat upgraded the card to a red.

Enyimba created some chances, but they were tepid in the last third and rushed their chances when they came.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

