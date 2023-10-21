Two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba International, are determined to register a bright start in the maiden African Football League (AFL) when they host Moroccan side, Wydad Athletic Club at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant, as Enyimba are fondly called, have been preparing for the game for weeks, and they are confident of getting a positive result against Wydad, who are one of the most successful clubs in African club football, having won the CAF Champions League three times.

Enyimba coach, Finidi George who was initially on national duty with the Super Eagles in Portugal has since returned to his place of primary assignment and he has a full squad to choose from.

Finidi bullish

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s encounter, Finidi admitted he is aware of the enormous task before his team as the only Nigerian club and indeed only club from West Africa selected for the maiden African Football League.

“Yes we know this not only about Enyimba, we are also representing our country Nigeria and maybe West Africa, we are ready to give our best but we are not under pressure,” the former Ajax star told reporters at Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

On the strength of the opposition Enyimba will be confronting in Sunday’s tie, Finidi is optimistic he has a decent squad capable of getting a favourable result agianst any opponent on the continent

He said: “We are not worried even though they (Wydad) have won more trophies than Enyimba in terms of the Champions League but notwithstanding we know we are a very good side as well, with the calibre of players we have, we can compete well, the past record does not count in football, it is what you do on the day of the match that matters most”

Finidi is expected to field his strongest possible team against Wydad as they hope for a victory big enough to see them through especially as they will still be going to Morocco for the second leg.

The game between Enyimba and Wydad is expected to be a close and exciting encounter. Both teams are evenly matched, and they both have the potential to win the game.

Players talk tough

However, Enyimba will be hoping to take advantage of their home advantage to get a positive result.

According to Enyimba’s Joseph Atule, the Aba Landlords are not only looking forward to winning but to doing so handsomely.

He said: We are not just going to win but win in a big way to put smiles on the faces of our fans.

Izuogu Chibueze also assured of a good outing by Enyimba on Sunday.

He said: We promise of fans we are going to do our best. The mentality in the camp is very high, the confidence is very high and everyone is preparing to get a win on Sunday”

The AFL is a new lucrative competition that has been organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The maiden edition features eight top clubs from Africa.

