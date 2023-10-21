Manchester United and England football legend Sir Bobby Charlton has tragically passed away at 86, his family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The news of the passing away of Bobby Charlton has thrown the footballing world into mourning, as fans and fellow players across the world eulogise the iconic figure.

Sir Bobby Charlton’s remarkable career left an indelible mark on the sport.

He was an integral part of the England national team’s historic World Cup victory in 1966, and his achievements at the club level with Manchester United have become the stuff of legends.

The Charlton family issued a statement, saying, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Sir Bobby Charlton’s Illustrious career

In his 17-year playing career with Manchester United, Sir Bobby Charlton made an astonishing 758 appearances, a record that stood for decades.

He also scored 249 goals, another record that held firm until eventually being surpassed by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

His influence extended well beyond club football, as he played an essential role in England’s triumph at the 1966 World Cup, netting three crucial goals during the tournament. His performances on the international stage made him a beloved figure in his homeland and beyond.

United pay tribute

Manchester United paid tribute to their icon with a statement of their own, saying, “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer. Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game. The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters, and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

During his illustrious career, Charlton won eight trophies with Manchester United, including three First Division titles.

His influence transcended the pitch, earning him the respect and admiration of fans and fellow players alike.

