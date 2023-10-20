Enyimba vs. Wydad Casablanca @Goodwill Akpabo Stadium @7 p.m. on 22 October

Enyimba start their journey to secure a prize of $4 million in the inaugural African Football League tournament as they host the seasoned Moroccan champions, Wydad Casablanca, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday. The team, led by coach Finidi George, gained their first victory of the new NPFL season last weekend against Akwa United.

Charki El Bahri will spearhead the Moroccan team’s offensive efforts, having notched a remarkable hat-trick in their most recent league encounter against Ittihad Tanger on 7 October. Wydad currently occupies the second spot in the Botola Pro League, trailing the leaders, RSB Berkane, by just one point. RSB Berkane has amassed 14 points from their first six matches.

Enyimba secured a thrilling victory against Akwa United last Sunday in Aba, demonstrating their resilience. This same determined mentality will be crucial when facing the Moroccan team, who have conceded only one goal in their last five matches.

Current form: Enyimba [W-W-W-L-D]; Wydad Casablanca [W-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

16/10/11 CCL Enyimba 0 – 0 Wydad Casablanca

01/10/11 CCL Wydad Casablanca 1 – 0 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 2-1 Wydad Casablanca

Chelsea vs. Arsenal @Stamford Bridge @5:30 p.m. on 21 October

A nine-point gap separates these London clubs, with Arsenal riding a wave of momentum following their 1-0 victory over Manchester City. Chelsea, on the other hand, has faced four consecutive defeats against Arsenal, and despite Mauricio Pochettino’s team securing three consecutive wins, they might struggle to halt the Gunners’ resurgence at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Injuries will likely be a significant factor in determining the outcome of the match. Mikel Arteta has concerns about the availability of William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, while Pochettino’s team is grappling with a slew of injuries, including Axel Disasi, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, and Armando Broja.

Furthermore, Arsenal aims to become the first Premier League side to start a season without conceding an away goal in their first four away fixtures. Their previous similar run was halted when they faced Chelsea in the 1995/96 season, resulting in a 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge. The match will also see Kai Havertz and Jorginho potentially facing their former club on Saturday.

Current form: Chelsea [W-L-D-L-D]; Arsenal [W-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

02/05/23 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Chelsea

06/11/22 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 Arsenal

24/07/22 FLC Arsenal 4 – 0 Chelsea

20/04/22 PRL Chelsea 2 – 4 Arsenal

22/08/21 PRL Arsenal 0 – 2 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

AC Milan vs. Juventus @San Siro @7:45 p.m. on 22 October

Stefano Pioli is facing a challenging situation with an extensive list of players on the treatment table and two players serving suspensions due to red cards. Notable absentees include Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Ismaël Bennacer, Pierre Kalulu, Rade Krunic, Mattia Caldara, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze, and Marco Sportiello.

In contrast, Juventus is grappling with a betting scandal that has already led to the suspension of Nicolo Fagioli for seven months amid ongoing investigations into illegal betting activities. Additionally, Paul Pogba is potentially facing a drug ban, while defenders Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro are sidelined due to injuries.

It’s worth noting that Juventus has scored just one goal against Milan in their last five competitive meetings, a statistic that Max Allegri will be eager to change in the upcoming match on Saturday.

Current form: AC Milan [W-D-W-W-W]; Juventus [W-D-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

8/07/23 CLF Juventus 2 – 2 AC Milan

28/05/23 SEA Juventus 0 – 1 AC Milan

08/10/22 SEA AC Milan 2 – 0 Juventus

23/01/22 SEA AC Milan 0 – 0 Juventus

19/09/21 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 AC Milan

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Juventus

Galatasaray vs. Besiktas @Rams Global Stadium @5 p.m. on 21 October

This marks the 353rd Istanbul derby between these two historic teams, a rivalry that began in 1959. Presently, there is a six-point gap between them in the Super Lig standings. Galatasaray holds the second position with 22 points, and a victory on Saturday could potentially propel them to the top spot if Fenerbahce falter at home against Hatayspor.

Galatasaray’s Mauro Icardi is in excellent form, having already notched eight goals in his first eight league matches. On the other side, Besiktas, managed by Burak Yılmaz, is contending with a string of injuries to key players, including Eric Bailly, Salih Ucan, Tayyip Sanuc, Emrecan Uzunhan, and Gedson Fernandes.

Current form: Galatasaray [W-W-W-W-W]; Besiktas [W-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

30/04/23 SUL Besiktas 3 – 1 Galatasaray

05/11/22 SUL Galatasaray 2 – 1 Besiktas

14/03/22 SUL Galatasaray 2 – 1 Besiktas

25/10/21 SUL Besiktas 2 – 1 Galatasaray

08/05/21 SUL Galatasaray 3 – 1 Besiktas

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Besiktas

