Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has hinted at the likelihood of Victor Osimhen departing from the Serie A side. De Laurentiis stated, “I have never been unhappy towards Osimhen, but there are always two of us in these things.
“I have remained the same. If his mood has changed, I can’t do anything about it. If things change after a handshake, it’s disappointing. We take note of it, but then life goes on.”
He went on to mention that the contract with Osimhen is in effect until 2025, leaving time for decisions. De Laurentiis also referenced the sale of Koulibaly a year before his contract expired.
Last month, Napoli’s relationship with their striker soured after he was mocked on the official TikTok page for missing a penalty against Bologna, leading to the resignation of the social media manager.
De Laurentiis’s remarks have piqued the interest of numerous teams, although it remains uncertain whether Napoli will consider selling the 24-year-old striker in January or during the summer.
Victor Osimhen’s market value is estimated to be at least $120 million, as per Transfer Market. Clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are reportedly expressing interest in the player.
It’s important to note that Osimhen is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained during a friendly match between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia last week.
