Paris FC has achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the group stage of the Women’s Champions League for the first time in a decade, thanks to the breathtaking performance of their Nigerian goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Just like she did in the game against Arsenal, Nnadozie played another pivotal role in the crucial game against Wolfsburg.

The Super Falcons shot stopper emerged as the heroine on Wednesday night as Paris FC secured a historic victory in the Champions League against the formidable German side.

David vs Goliath

Despite being considered underdogs against the former champions, the Parisians executed a near-impossible win on foreign soil, defeating Wolfsburg 2-0.

Nnadozie’s remarkable contribution included a crucial penalty save, propelling Paris FC into the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Heading into the match, Wolfsburg, two-time winners of the competition, held the advantage after forcing Paris FC to a 3-3 draw at the Stade Charléty in Paris a week prior.

A victory in any form at the AOK Stadion in Wolfsburg would have secured a group stage spot for the seven-time German Bundesliga champions.

The She-wolves, who had not lost in 12 of their last 13 UEFA Champions League Women’s games, seemed poised for success.

However, Paris FC had different plans, and the French side nearly took the lead in the 12th minute when Faëtane Thiney missed a penalty.

In the 22nd minute, Paris FC faced a potential setback, but Nnadozie breathed a sigh of relief as Pajor’s formidable shot struck the woodwork.

With seven minutes remaining in the first half, the visitors stunned the home fans by taking the lead through Julie Dufour.

Second half

Five minutes into the second half, Nnadozie made a crucial save from Pajor’s attempt at goal as the Germans sought an equaliser.

On the hour mark, Wolfsburg was awarded a penalty kick after a foul on star player Popp, but Nnadozie won the psychological battle by saving Dominique Janssen’s shot from 12 yards out.

Paris FC fiercely defended their lead, and in stoppage time, substitute Louise Fleury secured a 2-0 victory, extinguishing any hopes of a Wolfsburg comeback.

Nnadozie made two key saves afterwards as Paris FC triumphed 5-3 on aggregate, advancing to the group stage for the first time since 2013 when they reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Glory be to God

On her social media page, Nnadozie, in her characteristic manner, attributed the fantastic result to divine intervention, expressing gratitude for the clean sheet and their historic achievement.

She wrote:

+3 CLEAN SHEET

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE

HISTORY MAKERS

I GIVE GOD ALL THE GLORY pic.twitter.com/P1IkmZD2CY — Nnadozie chiamaka (@Nadoziechiamaka) October 18, 2023

Having come this far with Paris FC, Nnadozie will be hoping she can follow in the footsteps of her compatriot, Asisat Oshoala who is the first African to play and score in the final of the Women’s Champions League and also win the prestigious trophy.

