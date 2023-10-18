The Nasarawa State Government has appointed a five-member new management team for the state-owned Men’s Football Club, Nasarawa United Football Club.

This was contained in a statement, signed by Eche Amos, Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Ministry for Youths and Sports Development, and made available to journalists in Lafia, the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to Mr Amos, the appointment of the new management team was made known in a letter, signed by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, with Othman Ahmed serving as the Club’s new chairperson.

Mr Amos said the letter also indicated that Solomon Babanjah who held the position of Team Manager in the previous management team retains his position as Team Manager, as well as Idris Rilwan maintaining his position as .ember.

Musa Oruma and former Nasarawa United player, Musa Adamu, were also appointed as members of the new five-member Management Committee.

“The development, according to the release, was in furtherance of the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration’s commitment to rejig the club to regain its rightful place at the top-flight football league in Nigeria. Their appointment takes immediate effect,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasarawa United will be participating in the 2023/24 Nigeria National League, NNL, which commences on 28 October 2023, after being relegated last season from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

(NAN)

