The organisers of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has granted Akwa United’s request to play her remaining home matches of the 2023-24 season at the 18,000 sitting capacity Eket Stadium.

In a letter dated 16, October, 2023 and signed by the league’s Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi, the league body has approved the Eket Stadium for Akwa United until such a time that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Nest of Champions will be less busy with international matches.

FIFA and CAF recently approved Godswill Akpabio International Stadium as the only suitable stadium in Nigeria to host international matches involving clubs and the national teams.

With this approval, Akwa United will play their matchday 4 game against Shooting Stars at the Eket Stadium on Sunday 22 October, 2023.

The league organisers urged the Akwa Ibom State Football Normalisation Committee to ensure they provide all necessary logistics for smooth and hitch-free matches in Eket.

The Promise Keepers who have just one point from three games have also scheduled most of their training sessions at the same venue in an effort to get the players to familiarize more on the artificial surface.

Meanwhile, the Akwa United team manager, Emmanuel Udoh has called on the club supporters and all football loving fans in Eket and its environs to turn up en masse to support the Promise Keepers.

The struggling team is aiming to record their first win of the season when they engage visiting 3SC of Ibadan this weekend at home.

