Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden came to a tragic halt on Monday after two people were shot dead in Brussels, an incident now being treated as an act of terrorism.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, according to several news outlets, including the National News, confirmed that the victims were Swedish citizens.

The decision to abandon the game at the King Baudouin Stadium was made after the shootings, and a statement from the Belgian national team expressed solidarity, saying, “Due to the incidents in Brussels earlier tonight, play is suspended. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

At half-time, with the score tied at 1-1 (Viktor Gyokeres for Sweden and Romelu Lukaku for Belgium), reports indicate that players from both teams collectively decided that the match should not continue.

According to reports, it took more than two hours before fans got the green lights to leave the stadium.

The Swedish FA shared a post on social media, saying, “Keep calm and take care of each other. Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels.”

Reactions

Sweden’s manager, Janne Andersson, revealed that the players unanimously agreed to abandon the game upon learning about the shooting at half-time.

“I felt it was completely unreal. What kind of world do we live in today?” he said. “We agreed 100 per cent that we didn’t want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families.”

Victor Lindelof, Sweden’s captain and Manchester United defender, expressed that security measures reassured the team, stating, “They explained that this is the safest place to be in Brussels.” Lindelof justified the decision not to continue, emphasising Belgium’s qualification and Sweden’s inability to reach the European Championship.

Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned. Further communication will be made in… — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 16, 2023

Uefa, the governing body, confirmed the abandonment of the Group F match after consultation with both teams and local police.

“Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening…the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned,” read a statement from UEFA.

The investigation into the tragic incident is said to be ongoing and further communication regarding the match and the situation in Brussels is also still being expected.

