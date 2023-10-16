Ex-international, Taiwo Oloyede, has advised the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, to turn to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for players to solve the goalkeeping problem of the team.

Oloyede, a former Stationery Stores captain, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the performance of the Super Eagles in recent friendly matches.

Recall that the Super Eagles on Friday drew 2-2 with the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in a friendly match played in Portugal.

A goalkeeping howler by Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, gifted the Falcons their first goal, which many pundits have since termed as an unacceptable performance.

Oloyede, who played for the Super Eagles from 1994 to 1996, however, contended that the two goalkeepers in the camp of the Super Eagles were not good enough.

“The winless situation of our national team is worrisome. We keep on re-circulating players that are out of their prime.

“The goalkeeping errors and instability are a bad omen for Nigeria. I don’t know why the coach insisted on calling those goalkeepers. I think he should forget about them.

“Peseiro should forget about Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho because we have better goalkeepers in the NPFL,” he said.

He explained that great goalkeepers were discovered in the Nigerian league in the past. “I don’t know why it’s difficult for Peseiro to retrace his steps.

“Inviting a goalkeeper like Uzoho, who is always on the bench in his club, while a 35-year-old is a regular in the same club tells a story that he is not good enough.”

Oloyede claimed that Peseiro had failed to use the friendly matches as an opportunity to get new players.

“Those friendly matches are good opportunities to test new players, and not inviting those that have not performed well before hoping that they will have improved.

“The Super Eagles coach should invite new players or mix the newly invited with the old ones. I am sure we have better players around who can fill in the gap when the regulars are absent.

“If Osimhen is not fit or Iheanacho is not around, we should have a replacement for him. We should be able to build a formidable team from the friendly matches,” he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles return to the field in Portugal on Monday for another friendly match against Mozambique.

