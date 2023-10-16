Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to clash with Mozambique’s Mambas in their second international friendly this October, aiming to bounce back from a ‘disappointing’ 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal will be the battleground for these two African teams on Monday who are looking to get in shape for the World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nation tournament ahead of them.

In their last outing, the Super Eagles showcased resilience by coming back from a goal down to take the lead against Saudi Arabia, only to be denied victory by a late deflected free-kick.

The Nigerian squad, led by head coach Jose Peseiro, will be eager to secure a win against Mozambique having failed to win any of their previous friendly games under the tutelage of the Portuguese gaffer.

Mozambique, on the other hand, enters the match with confidence after avoiding defeat in six of their last seven fixtures, including wins over Rwanda, Mauritius, and the Benin Republic.

Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Angola on Friday, the Mambas are expected to pose another formidable challenge for the Super Eagles.

The history between Nigeria and Mozambique dates back to January 2014 when the Super Eagles CHAN team secured a 4-2 victory in the Africa Nations Championship.

Overall, Nigeria has a favourable head-to-head record against the Mambas, winning three out of four encounters and drawing one.

Missing duo

For Monday’s friendly, the Super Eagles will be without key striker Victor Osimhen, who sustained a knock in the Saudi Arabia match, and Kelechi Iheanacho, who left the camp early for family reasons.

Coach Peseiro has doused the tension over the missing duo; assuring he has more than enough players in his reservoir to prosecute Monday’s game successfully.

“We will miss Kelechi and Victor, but we have other good players who can make Nigeria proud. I look at the bench and see players who can step up and take their chances.”

In the absence of Iheanacho and Osimhen, Peseiro can keep faith with the likes of Terem Moffi, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar and Moses Simon to get the goals for his team; especially if Alex Iwobi comes to the party in his playmaking role to supply the needed passes to the forwards.

It is also expected that Peseiro will try a new hand in goal with Israel-based Adeleye Adebayo the most likely replacement for the underperforming Francis Uzoho.

Monday’s match at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira between the Super Eagles and the Mambas is meant to kick off by 4. pm local and many anticipate it will be a promising and exciting encounter.

After the game against Mozambique, the Super Eagles will be switching into business mode as they begin their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a game against Lesotho on 13 November 2023.

Nigeria’s possible starting lineup:

Adeleye; Onyemaechi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Simon; Boniface, Moffi.

Mozambique’s possible starting lineup:

Fasistencio; Langa, Nene, Dove, Domingos; Guima, Amadu; Witi; Catamo, Gilfo, Ratifo.

