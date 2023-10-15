The Matchday Three fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, were concluded on Sunday with matches in seven centres across the country.

The biggest talking point of the day was Remo Stars’ feat of recording the first away win of the season in Yenegoa against Bayelsa United.

In all, four home wins, two draws and an away victory with a total of 15 goals were recorded in the Sunday games.

Osho beaten in Aba

It was a tightly knitted game between Enyimba and Akwa United as the two teams produced a five-goal thriller in Aba.

While Coach Fatai Osho was hoping for a sweet return to Aba, it ended on a sour note as Enyimba defeated Akwa United 3-2.

The victory recorded by the People’s Elephant condemned the Promise keepers to their second defeat of the season.

Although Finidi George was absent in the game, his deputy Yemi Olarenwaju was more than capable of securing the club’s first win of the season.

A minute into the game, Enyimba got their first shot on target following Chidiebere Nnachi’s freekick parried to a corner.

The resultant effort from the corner by Chijioke Mbaoma was then saved by Badmus Nurudeen.

The People’s Elephant continued to knock harder into Akwa United’s defence with Somilari Alaribo’s corner kick in the fifth minute deflected to a corner.

READ ALSO:

The hosts then finally broke the deadlock when Innocent Gabriel’s 12th-minute long-range shot went past Badmus in the net before Chijioke Mbaoma doubled the lead two minutes later.

After surviving the onslaught from the hosts, at the cusps of the first half, Kufre Ebong’s finish to Ojo’s freekick halved the deficit for Akwa United.

The visitors then restored parity in the 64th minute with David Philip’s freekick.

But the scoreline only stayed for three minutes as Enyimba’s Somilari Alaribo freekick put the Elephants in front, a lead they held on till the final whistle was blown.

Malomo seals comeback win for 3SC in Ibadan

Elsewhere in Ibadan, Shooting Stars recorded a 2-1 comeback win over Gombe United.

The Oluyole Warriors fell behind in the 10th minute after Bala Aliko benefited from a defensive gaffe.

But the second half showed respite for the Warriors who levelled up in the 49th minute with Malomo Taofeek’s strike.

And while it was as if Gombe United would be picking a point in Ibadan, Malomo Taofeek completed the comeback in the 89th minute as he completed his brace.

Remo Stars with the first away win

At Yenagoa, 10-man Bayelsa United recorded a back-to-back defeat as they were pummelled 2-0 by Remo Stars.

The victory by Remo Stars was the first away win of any club side of the season.

Having been stunned in Gombe, the Prosperity boys couldn’t get back to winning ways in their home ground.

Four minutes into the game, Adams Olamilekan slotted home from close range as he connected well to Samuel Anakwe’s cross to give the Sky Blue Stars the lead.

Bayelsa United’s bad situation got worse as their goalkeeper Solomon Oluwaseun was shown a straight red for handling the ball with his hands outside the box.

Having kept the scoreline till the second half, Remo Stars doubled the lead in the 79th minute with Sikiru Alimi’s strike.

Bayelsa United then scored a consolation goal but it was not enough to earn them a share of the spoils.

Barren draws in Lagos and Port Harcourt

Barren draws were recorded in both Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Doma United picked their first away point of the season in Lagos against Sporting Lagos.

Kwara United also picked their first away point against Rivers United since 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

