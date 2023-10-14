The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL Matchday three fixtures kicked off on Saturday, with three of the games decided in Benin, Akure and Katsina.

Only the game in Benin provided a winner, with the other two fixtures in Akure and Katsina ending in stalemates.

Taminu’s spot kick seals victory for Insurance

Just as it was at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium last season, a similar fate was encountered but slightly different.

Bendel Insurance continued its dominance over Plateau United as they pipped the Peace boys by a lone goal, thanks to Benjamin Taminu’s 15th-minute spot kick.

The lone goal win was the Benin Gunners’ second consecutive home victory this season.

The game

The Benin Gunners started well in the game, and in the seventh minute, they had their first attempt on goal.

In the 10th minute, Daniel Itodo’s throw-in caused havoc in Bendel Insurance’s defence.

Firstly, it was cleared by Taminu’s header before a rebound effort was parried for Plateau United’s first corner by goalkeeper Amas Obasogie.

But the hosts benefited from their offensive attempts on goal as an infringement on Austin Ogunye in the Plateau United box led to a penalty in the 13th minute.

The resultant spot kick was scored two minutes later by Taminu, who expertly buried the ball into the net.

Plateau United launched the fight for an equaliser almost immediately, and they almost pulled level in the 21st minute, but Sam Pam’s attempt was ruled offside.

It was Insurance’s turn three minutes later, but Haruna Abubakar’s chance to double the lead at the edge of the box went wide.

Having conceded a goal in the game, Plateau United kept the pace to find an equaliser, and Sammy Pam’s attempt via a header went off target in the 32nd minute. And another attempt from Izuchukwu Victor three minutes later was saved by Amas Obasogie.

The second half started with the same intensity as the first, but as hard as the two teams tried, they fired blanks in the second 45 minutes.

Having held on to their first-half lead, Insurance secured maximum points that have momentarily taken them top of the NPFL standings.

Stalemates in Akure and Katsina

Sunshine Stars were forced to a 1-1 draw against Heartland at the Akure township stadium.

The Owenna Gunners started well in the game, and in the 38th minute, Micheal Olalusi put the hosts in front from the spot.

Keeping the lead till the 75th minute, the Gunners conceded a fine finish from Elvis Ovri, who pulled the Naze Millionaires level.

Sunshine was handed a lifeline to pick the maximum points when they were awarded a late penalty kick, but Ibrahim Yusuf missed the spot kick that could have made the difference for the home team.

Elsewhere in Katsina, Lobi Stars extended their unbeaten run as they held Katsina United to a barren.

In three games played this season, the Pride of Benue drew their two away games while winning the only game played so far in their adopted home in Lafia.

The matchday three NPFL fixtures will continue on Sunday across the country.

