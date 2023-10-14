The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes this weekend for Matchday 3, with games scheduled to be played between Saturday and Sunday at different centres.

With 19 games played so far in the league, no away team has picked maximum points. The only teams that have picked a point on the road are Sporting Lagos and Lobi Stars.

Sporting Lagos picked up their point in a recent away game against Akwa United, while Lobi Stars snatched a point in their season opener against Heartland FC in Owerri.

With another 10 games expected to be played this weekend, football enthusiasts will be seeking to witness which match will produce maximum points for an away side.

Meanwhile, last weekend produced fewer goals, 18, compared to the opening week when 23 goals were scored.

Four games to watch:

Rivalry in Aba

Coach Fatai Osho returns to Aba, where he coached Enyimba on an interim basis after the removal of Usman Abdullah in 2020.

Osho has not returned to Aba as a chief coach to play against Enyimba since leaving the club in 2021. He will be bringing a floundering Akwa United team who are yet to get a win this season.

Enyimba will also be looking to bounce back from their defeat in Gombe in the presence of their home fans.

With coach Finidi George presently away on national duties with the Super Eagles in Portugal, his assistant Yemi Olarenwaju fondly referred to as Yema will be leading the People’s Elephant for this crucial game.

The game is expected to be an exhilarating encounter between both sides.

The last result between both sides in Aba ended in a barren draw and the current status of the teams on the log depicts them to be on the same level.

While Enyimba sits at the bottom of the table as they are yet to secure a point, Akwa United have secured just a point in two games played.

In Enyimba’s last 10 encounters against Akwa United dating from 2014, they have recorded six wins and four draws.

However, Osho in his last three games against Enyimba while with Rivers United ended in two wins and a defeat for that gaffer.

Can Plateau United stop Bendel Insurance in Benin?

Bendel Insurance were quick to get over their failure at the Confederations Cup having defeated Shooting Stars 2-0 in Benin last weekend.

Another test is before the Benin Gunners as they welcome the Peace Boys to the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Saturday by 6 p.m.

The game will be a recontinuation of what they started last season.

Plateau United have never defeated Bendel Insurance in recent times, and a visit to Benin last season ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, their return to winning ways last week might be of advantage for the Peace boys as they play Bendel Insurance who are hoping to record another unbeaten streak as they did last season.

Northern derby in Katsina

Lobi Stars, aside from Sporting Lagos, are the only side to have stayed unbeaten in two games played. The Makurdi-based side will be in Katsina to play newcomers Katsina United in what is a northern derby. It will also be Lobi Stars’ coach Eugene Agagbe’s first official game in charge of the club.

Katsina United in their last two home games against Lobi Stars have ended in a draw, as 2019 was the last time they defeated Lobi Stars in the league.

Being a derby clash, fans of both teams will be heavily present.

Two private clubs tussle in Lagos

Sporting Lagos have not done badly since they played their first league game so far. The Noisy Lagosians have maturely addressed their last two games and kudos to their goalkeeper Nwoke Christian who was instrumental to their away point in Uyo last weekend.

Now the attention is shifted to Doma United private club which just secured their first win of the season against Bayelsa United last weekend.

Many are keen to see how Sporting Lagos will fare in the game at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena yet again.

