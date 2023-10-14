Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is still struggling to achieve positive results in friendly matches, even though the 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia was an improvement compared to the previous four games, all of which ended in losses.

Two own goals, the second at the death, denied Nigeria a victory over the Roberto Mancini-led side. The major lesson will be the inadequacy of some invited players for the task ahead.

Below are the players’ ratings.

Francis Uzoho, 90 minutes, 3/10

The fact that a looping cross can beat a goalkeeper who stands at 1.98 meters and palms the ball directly into his own net is something that cannot be easily explained. We knew we had a goalkeeper challenge with the Super Eagles, but Uzoho’s gaffe elevated the challenge to ‘we don’t have a goalkeeper that will help win a fourth AFCON title. The most important attribute of good goalkeepers is their consistency, but Uzoho has consistently shown he is prone to gaffes. The gaze directed at the goalkeeper by Wilfred Ndidi spoke volumes.

Tyronne Ebuehi, 74 minutes, 4/10

Ebuehi is not a below-average footballer, but many factors have hampered his Eagles career. One of them is injuries, for which he has been unlucky, and a jitteriness that sees him perform his best whenever he pulls on the green jersey. Against Saudi Arabia, he failed to help in the attack and was caught out when defending. His crosses were awry, and his opponent almost always got the better of him.

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, 90 mins, 6/10

Ajayi was not as commanding as his physique belies, and sometimes he was almost caught on the ball overthinking his next pass.

Calvin Bassey, 90 minutes, 7/10

Despite his own goal, he had a solid performance in defence and didn’t make any mistakes. He also looked more confident and more outspoken as he tried to direct the offensive traffic from the back. His left-footed stance means the Eagles can create avenues for attack from both centre-backs.

Bruno Onyemaechi, 74 minutes, 6.5/10

The 24-year-old Boavista defender is quietly burnishing his credentials as an option at left-back for the Eagles. He played in some dangerous crosses that, on a better day, would have led to goals. He was also strong in the tackle and hardly left space for his opponents to attack him on the outside.

Wilfred Ndidi, 80 minutes, 6.5/10

Ndidi’s excellent form at Leicester translated to a better performance, where a more offensive outlook created the pass that led to Nigeria’s equaliser. Ndidi was all over the pitch, knitting the Eagles together, but that meant there was always space behind him, in front of his central defenders. A slight tweak to his position and a more cohesive partnership will be the desired plan.

Alex Iwobi, 90 minutes, 5/10

Iwobi returned to the team and was his usual boisterous self. He dropped deep to release his forwards, but his output in creating goals was absent. The Eagles continue to lack a consummate playmaker, one who will drop into the midfield hole and create goal-scoring opportunities.

Samuel Chukwueze, 65 minutes, 3/10

Chukwueze didn’t do well, except for the pass to release Ademola Lookman in the last minute of the first half. This is one player who should be given a rest from national team duties, as he looks bereft of all the good qualities that made him a fine winger and forward. Right now, he needs to find himself again.

Ademola Lookman, 66 minutes, 4/10

Lookman is a good player, but he has not shown it consistently for the Super Eagles. On Friday, he had the best and clearest chance to give his team the lead, but he fluffed his lines. The lines of communication with his teammates are out of sync, which makes his play look haphazard.

Victor Boniface, 70 minutes, 7/10

Boniface could become the perfect foil for Victor Osimhen, just like Daniel Amokachi did for Rashidi Yekini. The Bayer Leverkusen forward has speed, the physique, and the guile to operate in tight spaces, just like his equaliser demonstrated. Jose Peseiro will have seen enough to know that this duo can become a wrecking ball.

Victor Osimhen, 59 minutes, 6.5/10

Osimhen got into some scoring positions, but the ball failed to settle for him to produce clean strikes. His movement and speed will always be able to open up opposition defences, and he is not averse to creating goal-scoring chances.

Substitutes

Terem Moffi, 31 minutes, 4/10

Moffi was almost invisible, and it is hard to remember when he got involved in his time on the pitch.

Kelechi Iheanacho, 25 minutes, 6.5/10

Iheanacho brought in the much-needed offensive spark, playing just behind Boniface and Moffi. His goal was a well-taken one and justifies his continued inclusion in this team. He created a goal-scoring chance for Umar Sadiq, which the Real Sociedad attacker missed.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, 25 minutes, 6/10

There was immediately more drive from the right side of the Eagles as soon as Osayi-Samuel entered the fray. The Fenerbahce defender drove at the Saudi Arabia and combined well with Iheanacho to create danger around the Saudi box.

Moses Simon, 24 minutes, 6/10

There was more output from Simon after he came on for Lookman, and his low cross led to Nigeria’s equaliser.

Manager: Jose Peseiro, 5/10

Peseiro faces a race against time to get all the components that will aid the Eagles in winning the next AFCON. His lineup against Saudi Arabia was a competent one, but they did not play with any harmony. It looks like he is still testing players in positions like central midfield and fullbacks, but the Eagles have less than 90 days to get it right.

