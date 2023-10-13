The Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia held the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 2-2 draw on Friday at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao, Portugal.

It was going to be a first win in a friendly match under Jose Peseiro since he became Nigeria’s coach in May 2022, until the Saudis equalised in the ninth minute of additional time.

All the goals were scored in the second half. The two goals conceded by Nigeria were an own goal by Francis Uzoho and a deflection of Calvin Bassey. At the same time, the Eagles scored through Victor Boniface, his first for the Eagles, and a fine left-footed finish from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Portuguese tactician started with both Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in attack, while Wilfred Ndidi captained the team.

The match started on a frenetic note, with the battle concentrated in the midfield with the return of Alex Iwobi.

The Eagles created the first goal-scoring chance through Bruno Onyemaechi in the 17th minute as his cross found Osimhen, who blasted over from five yards. Two minutes later, Boniface got his shot on target, but it was a lame effort. In the 20th minute, Osimhen wrestled the ball off the Saudi defender, but his pass for Lookman was too strong.

Another cross from Onyemaechi was parried into Samuel Chukwueze’s path, but the new AC Milan forward controlled it and blasted wide. Against the run of play, Fahad Al Muwallad almost gave the Saudis the lead, but Francis Uzoho rushed off his line to make a good save.

Osimhen shot wide from a tight angle in the 44th minute, but the best chance fell to Lookman on the stroke of halftime, but face-to-face with Mohammed Al Owais, he dragged his effort wide.

Ten minutes into the second half, Osimhen was taken off because of a slight niggle. Peseiro sent on Terem Moffi. Uzoho punched into his own net to give the Saudis an unlikely lead. in the 64th minute, Peseiro sent on Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Bright Osayi-Samuel for Chukwueze, Lookman, and Tyrone Ebuehi.

Boniface had a chance at goal after Abdullah Al Khaibari was shown the first yellow card of the encounter for a bad foul on Iwobi.

Saudi Arabia had a shout for a penalty in the 67th minute after Semi Ajayi seemingly handled Salem Al Dawsari’s pass. Video replays showed Ajayi’s hand moved towards the ball but after a VAR check, the referee waved play on.

Boniface poached the equaliser on 73 minutes after a good interchange between Simon and Ndidi. Boniface got ahead of his defender to lift Simon’s cross over Al Owais. It took a lengthy VAR check to ratify the goal. Sadiq Umar came on for the goal scorer Boniface in the 77th minute while Joe Aribo came on for Iwobi.

Iheanacho smashed in Nigeria’s second after the Saudis failed to clear the lines properly in the 81st minute. Umar missed a sitter in the 83rd minute after Iheanacho’s cross found him in the six-yard box.

There were nine minutes of additional time, but it was the Eagles who had the majority of ball possession. Aribo conceded a foul on the edge of the box with a minute left on the clock. Mohammed Kanno took the kick, and it took a slight deflection off Bassey to wrong-foot Uzoho and end the game in a 2-2 draw.

