A goal is a proven signal of joy in football. Nothing elicits more cheers or jeers than a forward getting the ball past the opposition goalkeeper or an outrageous miss.

Nigerian No. 9s have emerged as a new force in European football in the last year. Predictably, Nigerian football fans will have many happy moments during the 2023/24 football season because there have never been so many talented forwards jostling for, at most, two spots in the first 11 in the Super Eagles’ history.

We have dedicated a significant amount of attention to praising Victor Osimhen’s exceptional performances in Serie A. He unequivocally validated his world-class status by spearheading Napoli to their first Serie A championship victory since the era of Diego Maradona in 1983. But the Super Eagles team is definitely much more than Osimhen. We have seen the rise of players like Victor Boniface and Gift Orban, who have thrived at clubs in the Belgian league and in the Bundesliga. We also have another new kid on the block, Akor Adams, who just arrived in France from Norway.

This is not forgetting the likes of Terem Moffi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Umar Sadiq, and Cyriel Dessers. Osimhen recently made the list of the 30 best male football players in the world.

Amidst the elation, there is also a dampening question. How can we then explain why Nigeria boasts many good [world-class] forwards but not so many midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers of the same calibre?

Why does Nigeria produce world-class forwards?

Former captain of the Super Eagles and member of FIFA’s technical committee, Sunday Oliseh, told Premium Times, “It has a lot to do with our geographical location, the state of the local league, and the mentality of Nigerian players.”

Dstv sports analyst Ojeikhere Aikhoje believes this is not an isolated case. “Indeed, we have always been blessed with forwards so much that many good strikers don’t even [get to] play for the Super Eagles.

Anthony Ujah was not considered with his form for years at Mainz in the Bundesliga. [Rashidi] Yekini’s presence kept [Richard] Owobokiri and [Michael] Obiku out.

On why Nigeria continues to produce great forwards, he said, “Naturally, our body frame makes us good as strikers. Perhaps there is a love for scoring goals too. If you go back to street football, more people want to be wingers and strikers than defenders.

In fact, those who are not chosen are forced to be goalkeepers,” Aikhoje added.

Seyi Jones, a talent scout for some European clubs in Nigeria, believes it is all about the rewards for the position.

The reward is greater as a forward

“The richest footballers are the attackers, not the midfielders, defenders, or goalkeepers. Football is no longer just a passion, it’s all about money now. Even before now, the demand and prizes for strikers have always been higher than any other positions on the field.”

To add gloss to his argument, he added, “I know a few goalkeepers and defenders who have converted into strikers and are doing better than in their former positions.”

Another former Super Eagles and now Enyimba FC coach, Finidi George, said, “Our players have individual qualities to match players in Europe, unlike midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers.

“The reason is that good strikers are hard to find all over the world, and that’s why wherever there is one, clubs go after them.

“Midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers are abundant with tremendous talent and capacity. Therefore, it makes it difficult to look for what you already have in abundance,” he added.

Regarding Adams, Ligue 1’s official website stated, “It’s certainly not surprising to see a Nigerian striker excelling at the top level in Europe. Adams is the latest to make a strong case for a spot in the Super Eagles squad, and his prospects are improving week by week.”

Finidi continued by stressing the need for more improvement in the coaching of African players, especially goalkeepers because the positions have evolved in capacity and importance.

“During my time, the defenders were tougher because the rules permitted a lot of aggression without sanction, but these days all players are protected, and that makes it difficult to be overly aggressive.

“On the other hand, goalkeepers are not really valued; that’s why a talent would always get a club. Nowadays, goalkeepers are even as important as [outfield] players; therefore, goalkeepers in Europe are working on everything, and that makes it difficult to get a club in Europe, especially for African goalkeepers.”

Concentration has been on producing the most sellable position

A grassroots coach, Coach Sylvester Ayere, who is now the first team assistant coach at Fleetwood FC, based in Dubai, told Premium Times that it was a sign of the times.

“It is pretty easy to know, and we just have to look at the kind of player we usually export from Nigeria,” Ayere noted, adding that “most academies focus on attackers, and this is because the position has the best success selling rate in Europe.

Thus, “the most attention is given to the strikers, compared to the midfielders.”

In this peculiar Nigerian situation, Coach Ayere said it will take many years of consistent intentionality from grassroots coaching to minimise the gap between producing very good forwards to having the same for midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers.

“And as you can see now, there is a huge gap between the attacking department and the midfield department, and it confirms the fact that over the years, attention has been concentrated on the attacking department in terms of selling off players.

Coach Ayere also disclosed the European penchant for not rating the mental fitness of African players, despite the successes of players like Yaya Toure, Mikel Obi, Seydou Keita, Austin Okocha, Michael Essien, and Thomas Partey.

“European clubs don’t really rate African midfielders, and they are not confident in allowing, let’s say, a Nigerian midfielder to take care of their midfield department. They prefer to look toward South America and inside Europe.

“They feel the midfield department is more technical and requires a lot of mental fitness, which most Nigerian midfielders don’t have at that top level, so it is more about what we export players to Europe and what is in demand, which is the attackers.”

And it has been proven over time, that the only African to have been awarded the World Player Award was a striker George Opong Weah.

“If you will take a look at the NPFL, how many good midfielders do we have”, Coach Ayere asked. Can we really find many quality midfielders? It shows that in our country, we are not focusing on developing creative midfielders. So most of the focus is on attack.

“It’s like, psychologically and physically, everything has just turned towards creating more attackers. Because, as I said before, it’s easy to market attackers.

“We are paying for our negligence because now we can’t actually point to a top-class Nigerian midfielder. We don’t have one,” Coach Ayere concluded.

The Super Eagles are set to flex their offensive muscles in upcoming matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique over the next four days. However, the persistent question remains, as fans, we are akin to Oliver Twist, always yearning for more.

Our hope is for the Super Eagles to become well-equipped in all areas, allowing Nigerians to relive the glory of the past, both on the African stage as we did in the 1994 Nations Cup and on the global stage, reminiscent of our achievements in the 1996 Olympic Games.

With about 90 days until the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, Jose Peseiro is well aware that he has an abundance of options for the No. 9 position, but the same cannot be said for all other areas of the Super Eagles.

Can the Super Eagles win a fourth Nations Cup with so many good forwards, and average midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers? We all have to wait and hope!

