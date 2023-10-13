The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for action again after the goals feast in their last outing in the AFCON qualifiers where they rounded off in style; hammering Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

This time, the Super Eagles will be in action in the Portuguese city of Portimao where they will be battling against the Roberto Mancini-led Saudi Arabia team.

With their eyes on next month’s World Cup qualifiers and even the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles are expected to give a good account of themselves against the Green Falcons who are also getting into shape for the Munidal qualifiers as well as their regional tournament.

Nigerians are three-time champions of Africa just as Saudi Arabians are three-time champions of Asia.

Friday’s eagerly-anticipated encounter will be the only second game between both teams and a lot has changed since Nigeria and Saudi Arabia faced each other 13 years ago in Wattens, Austria.

Speaking ahead of Nigeria’s game against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia, Coach Jose Peseiro maintained respect for Roberto Mancini’s side; describing them as good opposition for the Super Eagles.

“They are a good opposition. They were the last team to beat Argentina, and I hope it will be a good match for our team. Hopefully, we will be on the front foot during the game, then, we can talk about the match against Mozambique,” Peseiro declared in his pre-match conference.

The 63-year-old manager also firmly declared that he wants victory over his former employers, the Saudis.

“We want to beat Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers because Nigeria must play the next World Cup,” he stated

For Friday’s encounter, Coach Peseiro is spoiled for choices with exciting talents like Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jordan Torunarigha, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Terem Moffi all on the ground.

The likes of Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar and of course Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player nominee, Victor Osimhen are at the coach’s disposal.

There are also experienced defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho all raring to go.

Friday’s game kicks off at 5 p.m. Nigeria time.

