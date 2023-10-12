The stage is set for the draw ceremony for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The attention of the continent will Thursday night be fixed on the Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan where the eagerly anticipated draw ceremony will be taking place.

As already announced by CAF, the Draw will be conducted by a heavyweight quartet of Africa’s biggest current and former football superstars, Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi.

Three-time champions Nigeria are one of the 24 teams that would be gunning for glory at the biggest event on African soil which will be taking place in Côte d’Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

After a splendid display in the group stage at the last AFCON tournament hosted by Cameroon, the Super Eagles were unceremoniously knocked out in the Round of 16 by Tunisia.

Now fired up for a fourth title, the Super Eagles under the tutelage of coach Jose Peseiro are keen to conquer the continent once again in Cote d’Ivoire.

“We have done it before so we can do it again. Winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire is our goal and we have the team to do just that.” team captain William Troost-Ekong declared on Wednesday ahead of the Draw ceremony in Abidjan.

The Qualified Nations for the Final Draw:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.

